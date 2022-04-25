ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

WATCH: Remember When a 1998 Tyler, TX Traffic Stop Turned into a Shootout?

By Tara Holley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sadly these days, hearing about gunfire isn't as surprising as it used to be. Nevertheless, this footage from a routine traffic stop that became a shootout in Tyler, Texas is surprising to behold. It was the evening of October 26, 1998 when a couple of Texas State Troopers, Barry...

