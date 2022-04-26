Pamela Adlon on the 'Revolutionary Act' of the Otherworldly Better Things Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]. This Is Us fans have wondered since Season 1 who Kevin (Justin Hartley) would end up with at the conclusion of the series. It's been a lingering question since we found out he married Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) as a teenager, and only got more interesting when we found out they broke up when he cheated on her. There was a brief stint in Season 3 when it looked like Kevin might settle down with Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), but the two split when Kevin realized he wanted to be a father one day. Then it seemed like he might end up with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) after a spur-of-the-moment hookup led to Madison being pregnant and giving birth to twins. However, they broke up at their wedding because Kevin couldn't say he was in love with her. Finally, Kevin struck up a unique friendship-with-sometimes-benefits with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), though the two constantly reminded each other they made no sense as a long-term couple.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO