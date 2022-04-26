ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela Adlon on the 'Revolutionary Act' of the Otherworldly Better Things Finale

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 2 days ago

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Things, "We Are Not Alone." Read at your own risk!]. The final season of Better Things began and ended with a salute to Monty Python. The British comedy troupe's quirky astronomy lesson, "Galaxy Song," played over its opening scene, and...

www.tvguide.com

Cinema Blend

Young Sheldon's Season 5 Finale Guest Stars Were Revealed, And One Has Direct Ties To The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon Season 5 is a big season for the CBS series thus far, as a shocking canonical twist marked a shift in the show's tone slightly. While it’s safe to assume Young Sheldon might skew a bit more dramatic on occasion, the fun will never stop completely. In fact, CinemaBlend can reveal that two very magical guest stars will appear in the upcoming season finale in the form of the legendary Penn and Teller, which should be very exciting for fans of The Big Bang Theory.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold Hints at a Max and Helen Wedding, Baby and ‘Something Else Extraordinary’ Before the Final Season

Happily ever after. New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold thinks big things are ahead for his character Dr. Max Goodwin — including possible baby bliss with girlfriend Dr. Helen Sharpe. “[Being a mom] has always been important to her character,” Eggold, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his new PETA campaign on Tuesday April 26. “It’s […]
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Killing Eve' Book Author Slams Series Finale

Luke Jennings has spoken out following the controversial Killing Eve series finale. Jennings, who authored the Codename Villanelle trilogy on which the BBC America series is based, slammed the series for "bowing to convention" and "punishing" the same-sex love story between Eve and Villanelle in a column for The Guardian published on April 22. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Kevin Finally Found His Soulmate on This Is Us

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]. This Is Us fans have wondered since Season 1 who Kevin (Justin Hartley) would end up with at the conclusion of the series. It's been a lingering question since we found out he married Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) as a teenager, and only got more interesting when we found out they broke up when he cheated on her. There was a brief stint in Season 3 when it looked like Kevin might settle down with Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), but the two split when Kevin realized he wanted to be a father one day. Then it seemed like he might end up with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) after a spur-of-the-moment hookup led to Madison being pregnant and giving birth to twins. However, they broke up at their wedding because Kevin couldn't say he was in love with her. Finally, Kevin struck up a unique friendship-with-sometimes-benefits with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), though the two constantly reminded each other they made no sense as a long-term couple.
TV SERIES
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Lennon Parham
TVLine

This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge on the Final Season Sophie/Kevin Scene That 'Half-Terrified' Her

Click here to read the full article. This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Please proceed accordingly. Well, mark off another This Is Us mystery as solved. And if the comments sections of our recaps are any indication, many of you are probably pretty pleased with the outcome. Throughout the NBC drama’s run, anytime the question of with whom Kevin should end up arose, Sophie’s name — and along with it, portrayer Alexandra Breckenridge‘s — copiously and conspicuously filled our comments section. “It seems like that’s the majority, that’s the reaction,” Breckenridge tells TVLine, chuckling. “I saw something somewhere, people were...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan Previews Eric’s Major ‘Change of Direction’ and the Family Crisis That Brings Him Home

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is excited to be back. In March, we first alerted fans that Greg Vaughan would be returning to Days of Our Lives as Eric. Though the spring promo only gave us a glimpse of Eric and Nicole’s reunion at the Brady Pub, the actor has joined Arianne Zucker for a special interview to preview what’s ahead when his character steps back into Salem during the week of April 11.
CELEBRITIES
#The Revolutionary Act#British
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

NCIS: Agent Parker Is in Big Trouble in Season 19 Finale

Fans of NCIS can look for the upcoming Season 19 finale to be focused around Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole. It appears that Parker is in some trouble. He’s going to be framed for murder and his ex-wife will make her first appearance in the CBS drama. Teri Polo plays that role and will be a recurring character moving forward.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC

