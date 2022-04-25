ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Caleb Houstan makes NBA draft decision

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flUsF_0fK6Shb000

One out of three ain’t bad, at least in this case.

On Sunday, star Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson announced he will be returning to the program his junior year, completely forgoing the NBA draft process, even though he could get feedback and return. On Monday, first-year forward Moussa Diabate announced, via the program, that he’s entering the NBA draft, but he’s reportedly not hiring an agent, which could allow him to return to the program.

Later on Monday, fellow first-year Wolverine Caleb Houstan’s choice was revealed.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Houstan is entering the NBA draft, but similar to Diabate, he’s not hiring an agent, which means he can get feedback and return to the program if he so chooses.

Given Houstan’s inconsistency, it’s a smart move. He can learn what he needs to do to improve his draft stock, or, if he manages to get a favorable grade, he can choose to stay in.

Meanwhile, with Dickinson coming back for sure, the Wolverines can continue to work the offense through him. Still, the maize and blue have to find a replacement for the departing DeVante’ Jones, but they can go either with Frankie Collins, who started in Jones’ stead during his injury, and/or bring in another experienced player, such as Texas Tech’s Terrance Shannon, who is in the NCAA transfer portal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Michigan#Espn#Wolverines
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New SEC coach makes strong impression on Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy