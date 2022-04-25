ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

By Natasha Anderson For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say.

Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.

Prosecutors allege by day Saab worked for technology companies as an engineer, keeping up appearances as a 'normal' American citizen. But, at night, he allegedly gathered intelligence information on national landmarks, tunnels and bridges, and photographed his potential targets.

'On paper, he lived a normal life when in reality he was a sleeper agent for Hezbollah,' Assistant US Attorney Sam Adelsberg said during opening statements.

Saab has pleaded not guilty to charges including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy, receiving military-type training from a foreign terrorist organization, unlawful procurement of citizenship to facilitate international terrorism and citizenship application fraud.

He is also facing a marriage fraud charge for allegedly marrying a co-conspirator in 2012 under false pretenses. Saab's lawyer did not contest that charge.

The most serious charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 25 years in prison, though the charges collectively carry potential penalties of over 100 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5IZ9_0fK6ImnN00
Alexei Saab, 45, allegedly had a double identity as a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous U.S. landmarks if Iran were to be bombed

'He was sent by Hezbollah to set up a sleeper cell right here in this city,' Adelsberg told the jury at the federal courthouse in Manhattan on Monday, according to The New York Post.

Saab was arrested in July 2019 after being questioned during 11 sessions over several weeks with FBI agents.

In court documents, investigators said Saab told agents he took photographs of buildings and locations including Quincy Market and the Prudential Center in Boston and the Capitol Building, Congress and the White House in Washington, D.C.

Adelsberg Saab researched many targets including Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Terminal, all three New York area airports, the Brooklyn, Triborough and George Washington bridges and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels connecting New Jersey to Manhattan, among other locations.

A video of Fenway Park baseball stadium in Boston was also recovered from one of Saab's electronic devices.

The prosecution alleged that as part of his work for the IJO, Saab would determine if the locations had 'soft spots' that the organization could exploit to cause the most damage if it were to attack a target.

He also indicated during interviews with investigators that he was 'on autopilot collect intelligence at any opportunity' and would capture images as both a tourist and an operative for the group, according to his indictment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGmhB_0fK6ImnN00
Saab allegedly scoped out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. The picture he took identifying the US Capitol building as a potential target is shown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrkRd_0fK6ImnN00
He allegedly gathered intelligence information on national landmarks, tunnels and bridges, and photographed his potential targets. A photograph he took for the IJO of NYC's Feorge Washington Bridge is shown

Saab's lawyer, Marlon Kirton, said all the evidence in the case was from Saab himself and could not be considered reliable.

Kirton also noted that there was 'no evidence as of today that Hezbollah has attacked people here in America'.

Besides surveillance activities in the United States, Adelsberg said Saab also operated abroad after joining Hezbollah in 1996.

He said Saab tried to kill a man he later understood to be a suspected Israeli spy by pointing a weapon at the individual at close range, but the firearm jammed.

The alleged attempted murder took place in Turkey in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WvfD_0fK6ImnN00
Saab's IJO training also highlighted how to take surveillance footage in an unsuspecting manner which included having people pose for photos in front of the object of surveillance, as seen above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311xR1_0fK6ImnN00
A video of Fenway Park was also recovered from one of Saab's electronic devices. Officials believe the Boston sports center was a potential target

According to his indictment, Saab was recruited to the IJO as 'a component of Hizballah responsible for the planning and coordination of intelligence, counterintelligence, and terrorist activities on behalf of Hizballah outside of Lebanon.'

He reportedly joined in 1996 while he was a member of the Hizballah student organization at the University of Lebanon. He was introduced to an IJO handler during a study group.

However, he later transitioned to a role in external operations and 'received extensive training in IJO tradecraft, weapons, and military tactics, including how to construct bombs and other explosive devices'.

His training also highlighted how to take surveillance footage in an unsuspecting manner which included having people pose for photos in front of the object of surveillance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XncUX_0fK6ImnN00
Saab received extensive training in IJO tradecraft, weapons, and military tactics, including how to construct bombs and other explosive devices

In November 2000, he 'lawfully entered the United States using a Lebanese passport' and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in August 2008.

At that time he falsely affirmed that he was not associated with the terrorist organization, the indictment stated.

Saab, who most recently served as the director of IT for waste management company Covanta, also taught as an adjunct lecturer at Baruch College in New York City.

According to his LinkedIn account, he began teaching at the college in 2016 and offered instruction for masters students in 'IT Strategy for Managers' and 'Business and Data Modeling'.

It is not clear when he stopped working at Baruch College or Covanta as his profile has not been recently updated.

Also while living in the U.S., Saab was allegedly paid to get married in an attempt to get American citizenship for his spouse.

He reportedly married a French citizen in July 2012 and 'filed a petition seeking to obtain naturalized citizenship' for his spouse in march 2015. The spouse is said to have entered the U.S. on a student visa to attend college in Manhattan.

His lawyer has not contested the charges related to his alleged fraudulent marriage.

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Iran#Baruch College#Ijo#Saab#American
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy