Track & Field Competes at SCAC Championships

KERRVILLE, TX: Carson Kirk & Austin Cervantes, of the Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team, have been named the SCAC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week. “CARSON KIRK AND AUSTIN CERVANTES OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, have been named the SCAC Men’s Doubles Team of the Week for matches played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Kirk, a junior from Austin, Texas, and Cervantes, a senior from Ennis, Texas, earned an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles over TLU’s Simon Carandang and Hunter-Kemball Cook in the team’s only match of the week. The Mountaineers took the 9-0 victory, the team’s first conference win of the season, and improved to 6-11 overall.”
