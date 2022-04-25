ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track & Field Competes at SCAC Championships

By Schreiner University
Cover picture for the articleKERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this weekend to compete in the 2022 SCAC Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Championships. As a team, the Schreiner Men...

Marisa Hernandez Named SCAC Hitter of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Marisa Hernandez, of the Schreiner University Softball team, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter of the Week. “MARISA HERNANDEZ OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior third baseman from La Vernia, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Hernandez hit an outstanding .714 at the plate last week, helping the Mountaineers to secure a top-4 seed going into the SCAC Tournament this upcoming weekend. She went 5-for-7, recording at least one hit in all three games of the series and added three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Hernandez also walked twice to post an outstanding .778 on-base percentage and finished the weekend with an impressive 1.000 slugging percentage.”
Kirk & Cervantes Named SCAC Doubles Team of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Carson Kirk & Austin Cervantes, of the Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team, have been named the SCAC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week. “CARSON KIRK AND AUSTIN CERVANTES OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, have been named the SCAC Men’s Doubles Team of the Week for matches played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Kirk, a junior from Austin, Texas, and Cervantes, a senior from Ennis, Texas, earned an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles over TLU’s Simon Carandang and Hunter-Kemball Cook in the team’s only match of the week. The Mountaineers took the 9-0 victory, the team’s first conference win of the season, and improved to 6-11 overall.”
This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
Fans react to UT versus UTRGV baseball game

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV Vaqueros baseball faced the UT Longhorns for the first time in over 50 years. The last time UT Baseball was in Edinburg was in 1971. Many fans said they got tickets to the sold-out game as soon as they could. “Actually it was four months ago cause […]
