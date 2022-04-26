ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Violent crimes targeting transgender people on the rise in Chicago

By Anthony Ponce
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - They're crimes you may not always hear about, and they're happening at a rate some say is at an epidemic level: fatal attacks against transgender individuals. The brutal death of 33-year-old Tatiana Labelle made headlines in Chicago just last month. The transgender woman's body was found in a garbage...

Comments / 16

Sayitnow
2d ago

This is sad but most of these things be lying about who they are and that's why they getting killed they really wanna believe they're a chick

Reply
7
SteveoBee
2d ago

What do they expect. Leave the cross dressing for the weekend cabarets. 👍🏽 Don’t go out in public dresses like that 🤦‍♂️

Reply
7
Trung Ng
2d ago

The Chicago people will never learn. They support democrats, against the police but cry when crimes skyrocket.

Reply
7
Teen Vogue

Oklahoma Just Banned Nonbinary Gender Markers on Birth Certificates

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed a number of laws over the last few weeks targeting some of the country’s most vulnerable people. In late March, he signed a bill banning transgender girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender. Earlier this month, he approved legislation making performing abortions a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Most recently, on Tuesday, he passed legislation banning nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Disney heir comes out publicly as transgender, condemns anti-LGBTQ bills

Charlee Disney, one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., came out publicly as transgender and condemned anti-LGBTQ bills in a recent interview. Disney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, announced that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, during the organization's annual gala in Los Angeles last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Black People#Economy#Racism#Community Engagement For#Hrc
The Independent

Female black and Asian prisoners detail racism endured in landmark report

Black and Asian women in prison are experiencing racial discrimination at the hands of staff members, a damning new report has found.Hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic inmates as well as prisoners born overseas were surveyed as part of the study along with equality staff working in prisons, and Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) chairs and members.In the study, run by the Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA) and the IMB, one-third of women said their treatment by prison staff was poor or very poor, with over 40 per cent of women saying they had experienced discrimination - which they said included...
SOCIETY
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION
TIME

Why It's a Mistake to Call Those Anti-LGBTQ Laws 'Don't Say Gay'

At least 16 states, including Florida, Ohio , Missouri , Tennessee , Louisiana , and Alabama, have introduced or passed “parental rights” legislation that bars discussion of LGBTQ subjects in schools. Specifically, educators are not allowed to instruct students about sexuality and gender identity, ostensibly in sex-education contexts but with legislation so broadly worded that it implies educators shouldn’t discuss these issues at all. Collectively, these laws have come to be known as “Don’t Say Gay” bills , and as they gain momentum, they’re attracting national attention. They should. These bills will cause material harm to LGBTQ youth across the country, and they create a chilling effect in educational environments, especially since some also include “divisive concepts” like race in their instructional proscriptions.
FLORIDA, OH
BBC

#JusticeForSheila: Kenyan anger after lesbian's murder

Women's Affairs Journalist, BBC News Africa, Nairobi. Rights groups are calling on Kenyan authorities to investigate the murder of a non-binary lesbian, which has sparked the trending hashtag #JusticeForSheila. "No one deserves such cruel treatment. Sheila didn't have to experience all this pain," Amnesty Kenya tweeted. Sheila Lumumba's body was...
WORLD
The Independent

JK Rowling accused by Lesbian Visibility Week founder of ‘stirring hate within our community’

Linda Riley, the LGBT+ campaigner and founder of Lesbian Visibility Week, has condemned JK Rowling for a tweet about the occasion.The Harry Potter author, who identifies as heterosexual, has previously faced criticism from LGBT+ groups and fans for her views on transgender rights.“Lesbian Visibility Week starts today in the UK,” wrote Rowling on Monday (25 April), alongside an image of barister Alison Bailey at a Pride event in San Francisco in 1991. “A good moment to salute the resilience and courage of my inspirational friend. #IStandWithAllisonBailey.”Bailey, who describes herself as a “lifelong campaigner for racial equality, lesbian, gay, and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Examiner

Even the Left is beginning to admit it has pushed transgenderism too far

Transgender orthodoxy has moved so far past the bounds of sanity that any attempt to question its effects is quickly discouraged and punished. We are expected to shut up and accept that public schools are passing policies to keep students’ gender identity transitions from parents, that medical professionals can file to remove children from their parents’ custody if parents oppose physical and chemical transition efforts, that a young man competed on a women’s swimming team and took home a women's championship title, and that a man who claimed to identify as a woman was allowed into a women’s prison where he impregnated two of his fellow prisoners .
SOCIETY

