ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Record Temps Hit Parts of San Diego County, But Cooler Conditions on the Way

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rojr_0fK68Kx000
Sunset at La Jolla Shores beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Some high-temperature records for this date were toppled in parts of San Diego County Monday, though the heat blast is expected to be short-lived, with cooler mercury readings expected to return Tuesday.

A record high of 86 degrees was set in Chula Vista, breaking the previous mark of

85, set in 1992. According to the National Weather Service, Vista tied a record high of 88 degrees Monday, also set in 1992.

Onshore flow was expected to cool things off between Tuesday and Thursday, with the forecast calling for diminishing highs.

High temperatures Tuesday are predicted to reach 73 degrees near the coast, 75 to 80 inland, 80 to 85 in the western valleys, 73 to 82 in the mountains and 95 to 100 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for the end of the week and next weekend, the weather service said.

During the high heat, the weather service advises people to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak temperature periods.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Mercury#Nws San Diego#City News Service
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

‘Megadrought’ expected to worsen on the West coast, experts say

UTAH (ABC4) – The drought in the U.S. is expected to get worse this spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook released in March. The “megadrought,” as experts are calling it, is poised to only get worse, as forecasters predict “prolonged, persistent drought in the West where below-average precipitation is […]
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

(AP) — Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert. At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs. Developers think the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy