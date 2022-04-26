Record Temps Hit Parts of San Diego County, But Cooler Conditions on the Way

Sunset at La Jolla Shores beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Some high-temperature records for this date were toppled in parts of San Diego County Monday, though the heat blast is expected to be short-lived, with cooler mercury readings expected to return Tuesday.

A record high of 86 degrees was set in Chula Vista, breaking the previous mark of

85, set in 1992. According to the National Weather Service, Vista tied a record high of 88 degrees Monday, also set in 1992.

Onshore flow was expected to cool things off between Tuesday and Thursday, with the forecast calling for diminishing highs.

High temperatures Tuesday are predicted to reach 73 degrees near the coast, 75 to 80 inland, 80 to 85 in the western valleys, 73 to 82 in the mountains and 95 to 100 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for the end of the week and next weekend, the weather service said.

During the high heat, the weather service advises people to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak temperature periods.

City News Service contributed to this article.