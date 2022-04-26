ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed After SUV Overturns, Strikes Fence on Interstate 5 in Oceanside

By City News Service
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4US875_0fK67Hq600
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed Monday when an SUV crashed on Interstate 5 in Oceanside near Camp Pendleton.

The northbound gray Jeep Cherokee veered off the freeway near Wire Mountain Road about 4:15 p.m., overturned and struck a fence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The mortally injured person’s name was not immediately available.

The fatal wreck forced a closure of two northbound lanes on the freeway in the area, the CHP reported.

