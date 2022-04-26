One Killed After SUV Overturns, Strikes Fence on Interstate 5 in Oceanside
One person was killed Monday when an SUV crashed on Interstate 5 in Oceanside near Camp Pendleton.
The northbound gray Jeep Cherokee veered off the freeway near Wire Mountain Road about 4:15 p.m., overturned and struck a fence, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The mortally injured person’s name was not immediately available.
The fatal wreck forced a closure of two northbound lanes on the freeway in the area, the CHP reported.
