Add new comment

Are you having trouble using your foot to open the trunk on your 2022 Toyota Highlander? You’re not the only one, here is the correct way to do it. We all love new features on our cars that help us with our daily lives. Keyless push to start, lights turning on when you get near the car, and hands-free trunk release on newer models. Think of it this way, how convenient is it when you have both arms holding groceries or kids or whatever and you need to open the trunk to put them there (don’t put your kids in the trunk)?

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO