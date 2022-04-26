ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Recalls 100K 2015 Escapes To Fix Potential Rollaway Problem. In another safety recall, Ford has recalled nearly 100,000 2015 Escapes to fix a potential rollaway problem due to a problem with a transmission cable bushing. If there is one thing that you have to be sure of when...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

How to Solve Cumbersome Hands-Free Trunk Release on 2022 Toyota Highlander

Are you having trouble using your foot to open the trunk on your 2022 Toyota Highlander? You’re not the only one, here is the correct way to do it. We all love new features on our cars that help us with our daily lives. Keyless push to start, lights turning on when you get near the car, and hands-free trunk release on newer models. Think of it this way, how convenient is it when you have both arms holding groceries or kids or whatever and you need to open the trunk to put them there (don’t put your kids in the trunk)?
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Tourneo Custom EV Teased Ahead of Reveal

Ford’s commercial vehicle arm has been teasing the upcoming Tourneo Custom EV ahead of its formal debut on May 9th, 2022. Ford Pro is eager to expand its lineup of all-electric light commercial vehicles and has already started production of the E-Transit, making the Euro-focused Tourneo the next model queued to be juiced up.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW X7 Revealed With More Power And Controversial Styling

The BMW X7 is by far the company's most practical model. Seating up to seven occupants in a tasteful and luxurious cabin, the full-size X7 has impressed us since it went on sale in 2019, even if its design was initially polarizing. It's now time for the X7 to be refreshed to keep it competitive against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. We already saw the X7's new design with split headlights a few weeks ago when it leaked online, but that was a single grainy image; now we have an entire gallery to peruse.
CARS
Top Speed

Highlights Of The 2022 New York Auto Show - gallery

After a two-year hiatus, the New York Auto show returned for 2022. Several big brands like BMW, Mercedes, JLR were absent. Held at the Javits Center in Manhattan, domestic heavy weights like Ford, GM, and Stellantis had a big presence. Legacy auto was present in full force, but EVs were...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Teased For August 9 Debut

Hennessey Special Vehicles is making 24 examples of the Venom F5 coupe and all of them have long been sold. As it turns out, one-percenters are being given a new opportunity to get behind the wheel of what could be the fastest production car. Much like the Venom GT lost its roof for a Spyder version, the Venom F5 will receive the Roadster treatment. A sketch shows what appears to be a removable targa panel to echo its predecessor.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1987 Ruf CTR Yellowbird: 100 Cars That Matter

Sometimes Cinderella gets the prince and nothing has to turn into a pumpkin. In 1987, a Porsche tuner called Ruf competed against the top supercars of the day and beat them all with a car that was officially called the CTR but became better known as the “Yellowbird.”. Ruf...
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche-built Mercedes 500E hits the Autobahn for top speed run

One of the most interesting performance saloons to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy