Lied Rec To Welcome Gender Neutral Bathrooms

By Jordan Tovar, jordantovar@iowastatedaily.com
Iowa State Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent Government recently passed a bill for a gender-neutral bathroom to be installed at Lied Recreation Athletic Center. The project will cost around $64,000 with $32,000 coming from Student Government and the other half coming from the Office of Student Affairs. Kit Clayburn, a junior majoring in both animal...

