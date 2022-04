GATE CITY — The Wise Central boys are playing some of their best soccer of the season and coach Mark Dockery could not be happier. “This is about the perfect time to be playing our best, if we can, toward the end of the season right here,” Dockery said Tuesday after his Warriors took a 2-0 Mountain 7 District victory over Gate City at the Scott County Sports Complex.

