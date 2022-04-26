ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Caribcast LIVE’s ESCAPADE To Connect Loyal Listeners in Jamaica

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Caribcast celebrates Spring with a Loyal Listener appreciation event in Jamaica, Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE, scheduled for Saturday April 30th, 2022 at 2PM. ESCAPADE will be held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior (formerly Morgan’s Harbour Hotel) Port Royal, Jamaica. Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE. This musical marathon...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Don Broco drop new single Fingernails, announce arena shows with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance

Big Don Broco news! The band have just shared a new single, Fingernails, as well as announcing details of their Amazing Things UK tour. Armed with their massive new track, the band will hit the road next year with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance, taking on arenas in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and London (tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10am).
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Blondie rescued a song from obscurity and turned it into a breakthrough classic

As with The Paragons’ 1967 rocksteady tune The Tide Is High, which Blondie also covered, Hanging On The Telephone is also often mistaken as a Blondie composition. The original version was released in 1976 by pioneering power-pop-punk trio The Nerves as part of their sole release, a four-track EP on LA’s Bomp! Records, a label with a rich archive of proto-punk releases whose impressive roster included Iggy & The Stooges, The Germs, Devo and Stiv Bators & The Dead Boys, among others.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Journey Preview New LP ‘Freedom’ With ‘You Got the Best of Me’

Click here to read the full article. Journey’s new LP Freedom is arriving on July 8, and they’ve just shared their new single “You Got The Best of Me.” “I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, guitarist and Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “I usually don’t go in saying I’m going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like “Wheel in the Sky” did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.” Freedom is their first collection of original songs since 2011’s Eclipse. They...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Guitar World Magazine

Reverend launches heavy-focused new Billy Corgan signature model, the Z-One

Reverend has announced the arrival of its latest Billy Corgan signature guitar, the Z-One. The model is the third signature build the company has produced for the Smashing Pumpkins frontman and has been spec’d to handle heavy tones. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribcast Live#Loyal#Change Makers Ltd#Bacchanal Wednesdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
loudersound.com

Dutch prog rockers Kayak cancel UK shows

Dutch progressive rock legends Kayak have announced that they have been forced to cancel their two UK dates on what will be their final tour. The shows in London and Manchester in May have been cancelled with the band citing other prog gig clashes and Brexit issues. These would have been the band's final UK live appearances having announced the upcoming European tour would be the band's farewell.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Klaus Schulze, Trailblazing Electronic Composer, Dies at 74

Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic composer, has died, his representatives confirmed in a statement. Schulze died Tuesday (April 26) following a long illness. Frank Uhle, the managing director of his record label, SPV, wrote that while Schulze had been ill, his death was “sudden.” “We lose and will miss a good personal friend,” Uhle wrote in his statement. “One of the most influential and important composers of electronic music—a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts in this hour are with his wife, sons and family. His always cheerful nature, his innovative spirit and his impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.” Klaus Schulze was 74 years old.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ms Amy Birks, The Emerald Dawn and more for Prog The Forest 2022

Ms. Amy Birks, The Emerald Dawn, The Dame, Ruby Dawn and Hats Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate will all feature at this year's Prog The Forest, the charity prog event which will take place at The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden on December 4. “It’s looking like another spectacular day of modern...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy