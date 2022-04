The Minnesota Lynx had a remarkable regular season going 22-10 in 2021, but they ran into the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs. Instead of remaining complacent in the offseason, the Lynx made a big move by signing free agent Angel McCoughtry to make their front-court one of the most formidable in the WNBA with McCoughtry, Napheesa Collier, and Sylvia Fowles.

