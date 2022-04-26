ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Collaboration to Help Homeless in Rochester, Minnesota

By Jessica Williams
 2 days ago
Silver Lake Fire Station Closed to Those Experiencing Homelessness in Rochester, Minnesota. Over the weekend, the Silver Lake Fire Station was open for the last time to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community. The Landing MN, the nonprofit organization that has been serving this population at this...

The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center. The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8am providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations...
Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
