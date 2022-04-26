ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Darren Waller Trade Rumors: Packers, Raiders Have Engaged in Talks Ahead of NFL Draft

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The Green Bay Packers no longer have Davante Adams, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be throwing to one of the best tight ends in the league if the latest rumors are any indication. Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reported the NFC North team is "targeting" Las Vegas Raiders tight...

bleacherreport.com

