ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Knights G Robin Lehner (shoulder surgery) done for season

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rEMs_0fK5ktW700

April 26 - Amid a push to clinch a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday that goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Lehner dealt with both a shoulder and a knee injury during the second half of the season. The shoulder injury occurred Feb. 9, and after a rest-and-rehab approach allowed him to return March 1, he sustained the knee injury March 8.

The 30-year-old Swede again returned made six starts this month, most recently beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday.

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer disputed an ESPN report Friday that Lehner was going to have knee surgery. Instead, it turned out the shoulder became the bigger problem.

"At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action," the team said in a statement Monday.

Vegas' No. 1 goalie, Lehner finishes the year with a 23-17-2 record with one shutout, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 44 games, all starts.

Logan Thompson, who started Vegas' Sunday loss to the San Jose Sharks, is expected to be the Golden Knights' primary goalie the rest of the way. The team also recalled goalie Jiri Patera from its AHL affiliate in Henderson, Nev.

With three regular-season games left, Vegas (42-31-6, 90 points) trails the Dallas Stars by three points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vegas and Dallas meet in Texas for a pivotal game on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Golden Knights' Lehner set to undergo season-ending surgery

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team confirmed Monday. The 30-year-old sustained the injury Feb. 9. Vegas had initially hoped that rest and rehab would allow him to finish the season, adding that Lehner had attempted to battle through the ailment. Lehner told the...
NHL
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Knights to keep playoff hopes alive in Dallas

Flames (-140) @ Predators (+115) The Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators have met twice this season, with both games featuring just five goals. I expect the trend of unders to continue on Tuesday night. Calgary has been one of the NHL's best defensive sides all season long and nothing has changed of late. They rank sixth in scoring chances allowed at five-on-five and ninth in expected goals allowed over the last 10 games. They're not giving up much.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OFFICIALLY ELIMINATED

It's rare to see the entire hockey world unite to hate one team, but the Blackhawks & Golden Knights seem to have done it in the same season. In a must win game for the Golden Knights, they fell in a shootout for the third straight game. It hardly mattered,...
NHL
FOX Sports

Dallas hosts Arizona after shootout win

LINE: Stars -496, Coyotes +366; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Dallas after the Stars beat Vegas 3-2 in a shootout. The Stars are 14-8-3 against the rest of their division. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Canucks beat Kraken, will miss playoffs 2nd straight year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to set a franchise record for points by a Vancouver defenseman, and the Canucks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night, but were eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas ensured Vancouver would miss the playoffs for...
SEATTLE, WA
WSMV

Predators headed back to playoffs; Saros leaves game with injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are headed to the postseason for an eighth straight season and 15th time in franchise history. However, they had to have some help to get there. The Predators earned one point against Calgary, losing in overtime. However, Dallas beat Vegas in a shootout,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

NHL playoff field set as Stars clinch, eliminating Golden Knights

The NHL’s 16-team field for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially set. The Dallas Stars secured the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by earning a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes. That point also eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights from playoff contention who were 4-3 shootout losers to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-34-10) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (44-23-12) 7 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to win their final road game of the season, as they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The Islanders fell 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Robin
WGAU

NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The smile on Peter O'Reilly's face was as bright as the desert sun. The man in charge of putting together the NFL draft, an event in some ways as difficult as staging a Super Bowl, stood Wednesday near the theater built exclusively for these proceedings. Nearby, 20 prospects were involved in football activities with youngsters from the area. Behind O'Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, was the High Roller, an iconic Ferris wheel just off the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy