ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lawsuit claims department commander and others faced retaliation by Sheriff Villanueva

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w0QK_0fK5ZDYo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLSqX_0fK5ZDYo00
Whistleblower lawsuit filed against LA County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva 03:14

A sheriff's department commander filed a damages claim against Los Angeles County today alleging he and others faced retaliation
by Sheriff Alex Villanueva for challenging the agency's handling of a video that shows a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate's head for three minutes.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, also contests Villanueva's timeline of events following the altercation, which occurred on March 10, 2021.

In a news conference last month, Villanueva said he did not see surveillance video of the altercation until November, and he responded by immediately ordering a criminal investigation.

In his legal claim, Cmdr. Allen Castellano contends that Villanueva and at least three other agency executives saw the video within days of the incident, and the sheriff said he would "handle the matter," noting that the department did "not need bad media at this time."

Following news of the claim, Villanueva scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning, when he plans to "discuss false claims" made in the filing, which the department attributed to "a disgruntled employee."

The altercation, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, occurred at the San Fernando Courthouse, where a 24-year-old inmate named Enzo Escalante allegedly punched sheriff's Deputy Douglas Johnson in the face.

Johnson and other deputies wrestled Escalante to the ground, with Johnson putting his knee on the inmate's head.

Security video of the altercation shows Johnson keeping his knee on Escalante's head for three minutes after he was handcuffed and did not appear to be resisting.

After the incident, Castellano wrote an internal report suggesting that officials within the department tried to suppress details and video of the altercation, "given its nature and its similarities to widely publicized George Floyd use of force." George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, sparking national protests.

In his new legal claim, Castellano claims that Villanueva orchestrated an effort to cover up the video, and later took retaliatory action against people in the department who raised questions about that effort or challenged what the commander called an attempt by the sheriff to change the timeline of when he first viewed the video.

At his news conference last month, Villanueva denied that he was involved in any type of coverup, insisting that he did not see the video until November, when he immediately ordered that the deputy involved be relieved of duty and that a criminal investigation be initiated.

The sheriff conceded that an internal criminal investigation should have been started immediately after the incident, concurrent with an administrative probe, but it didn't happen -- something he blamed on errors in judgment by others in the department.

"There was a use of force investigation, an administrative investigation," Villanueva said. "It was initiated roughly in the time frame
it should have been initiated. However, along the way early on, something did not happen, which was a vetting of this case for a possible criminal investigation. ... That did not happen when it was supposed to happen.

"So this case lingered through the administrative process, but along the way, many people, including senior executives in my administration saw this. And what concerns me is they actually saw the information and they did not hit the stop button and say, `Hey, we have to take a look at this in a different light and the right light, and do both a criminal and administrative investigation.' That did not happen."

Villanueva said the administrative investigator ultimately determined he could not complete his work absent a criminal investigation, and it wasn't until that request was made that he became aware of the altercation and the video. He said that occurred on Nov. 18, 2021.

He said he ordered the criminal investigation into the deputy's actions, which has since been referred to the District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

The sheriff said his chief of staff conducted an internal review of how the case was handled from the beginning, and as a result, "administrative action" was taken that has led to changes in his command staff.

"We have information that there was some efforts to try to suppress the nature of this investigation from being moved forward and being moved up the food chain for its proper disposition, and so we had to launch another investigation," he said.

Castellano contends in his damages claim that despite the sheriff's assertion that the deputy involved was relieved of duty in November, that actually didn't happen until Dec. 7. He also claims he was subjected to an internal investigation after raising concerns about the handling of the matter and was reprimanded for lapses in how the case was handled.

Comments / 6

Jorge Martinez
2d ago

3 minutes he is lucky he didn’t go to the hospital with a broken nose or jaw let that be a lesson you swing on a deputy expect a tuneup or worse.

Reply
7
Related
CBS LA

Sheriff launches investigation of video leak to the L.A. Times

Amid a re-election campaign and whistleblower lawsuit, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has launched an investigation into the Los Angeles Times and how it obtained a video showing a deputy kneeling on an inmate. "The matter is under investigation," said Villanueva. "This is stolen property that was removed illegally [by] people who had some intent, criminal intent. The investigation comes after the Times obtained the controversial video which has increased tensions between the Sheriff and the paper. According to the L.A. Times, Villanueva attempted to cover up the incident, which happened inside a jail last March, so it would not shed a negative light...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Claims#Minneapolis Police#Criminal Investigation#Lawsuit#Cmdr#The Los Angeles Times
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy