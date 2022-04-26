ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse dies after training injury at Santa Anita Park

By Madeline Spear
A 3-year-old filly died Monday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fourth horse death this year.

Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.

In 2021, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track. The year prior, 17 horses died and 42 died the year before that.

Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, three occurred during training and one happened during a race.

The most recent death was on April 17, when Royally Command, a 4- year-old filly, was injured during a race.

