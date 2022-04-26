ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

New body cam footage shows moments after fatal "Rust" shooting

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ehYv_0fK5ZAud00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPUMN_0fK5ZAud00
New bodycam footage shows moments after fatal "Rust" shooting 02:36

New body camera video released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office shows the frantic moments after actor Alec Baldwin allegedly discharged a gun on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The video shows Baldwin holding the gun before the tragic incident as well as the aftermath of the shooting, with Hutchins on the ground surrounded by first responders.

Photos of the gun and Baldwin's hands after the shooting were also released.

Baldwin is seen telling two officers after the shooting that he didn't pull the trigger of the 45-caliber prop gun while rehearsing the scene, and that he didn't know who put a live round in the weapon.

"I take the gun out and as the barrel clears, I turn and cock the gun and the gun goes off," Baldwin said.

The video also shows director Joel Souza lying on the ground, injured by the same bullet that killed Hutchins.

A separate report about the working conditions on the "Rust" set found that the film's management "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action."

Baldwin was also a producer on the film, but he doesn't blame himself for the accident.

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he previously said.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
CBS LA

Caught on video: Couple rams driver stuck in Hollywood traffic, tries to rob them at gunpoint

A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Baby boy abducted by stranger from San Jose apartment

Authorities have located a baby boy who was abducted by a stranger from an apartment in San Jose Monday. Three suspects have been arrested. Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar was located Tuesday morning, San Jose police reported. The boy was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but was in good condition. Among the three people who have been arrested was a suspect who police believe was the masked man who was seen on surveillance abducting the baby Monday, along with a woman who investigators said was with the boy's grandmother prior to the abduction, according to CBS San Francisco. "This was a person who...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS LA

Exclusive: Woman shot by 3 gunmen on Christmas 2016 speaks out

The Riverside Police Department released video of a 2016 shooting that occurred on Christmas Day showing three gunmen firing into a parked car that had two people inside. Cassey Verrette was behind the wheel, and said she believes her car was hit 16 times by the gunfire. "It was a fight or flight and I knew I had to go," she said. "My brake light was their green light. Once they figured I was going to get up out of there, that's when it pressed play, everyone started shooting."Verrette was dropping a friend off near by when she saw the men approach...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty South Gate police detective killed in 605 Freeway crash

An off-duty South Gate police detective was killed in a crash on the 605 Freeway, police confirmed Monday.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was identified Monday as the South Gate police officer killed in a crash in the area of the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. South Gate police said Gonzalez was a five-year veteran of the department.In an Instagram post, South Gate police said Gonzalez had lost control of his vehicle before the crash, which overturned his vehicle. Gonzales was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died.The crash shut down the on-and-off-ramps of the freeway at Firestone shut down during the fatal crash investigation, which is ongoing.The detective is survived by his parents and two brothers.
SOUTH GATE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS LA

One person killed on 57 freeway in Anaheim

A person died Sunday in an apparent car crash on the Orange (57) freeway in Anaheim. The death was reported around 4:15 p.m. The person was found on the southbound 57 freeway ay Katella Avenue. No vehicles stopped to check on the person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP has not released any information detailing what kind of crash took place or if there was foul play involved.The identity of the person has not been released nor any information related to its gender or age. The victim's name will not released until notification of the next akin.  
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy