Ryder Opens Third Multiclient Distribution Center in Columbus—a Key Position in the E-Commerce Race

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces the opening of a third multiclient omnichannel distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, a key region for e-commerce fulfillment. At nearly 440,000 square feet, the facility is the largest Ryder e-commerce distribution center in the Columbus area, and it is the first to open under the company’s new supply chain offering: Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash.

“With the acquisition of Whiplash in January, we gained an enviable e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution with best-in-class technology and a proven operating platform, which will serve as the backbone of this new facility and the cornerstone of Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment solution,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “This latest expansion aligns with our broader strategy to get ever-closer to the end consumer to continually improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment.”

Strategically located in the nation’s fastest-growing large metro area (according to U.S. Census Bureau 2021 figures), Ryder’s new Columbus distribution center provides access to more Americans within 500 miles than any other major inland or coastal port, serving nearly 50% of the U.S. population within a 10-hour truck drive.

The facility features 42 cross-dock positions, 99 trailer spaces, and offers a full range of logistics and value-added services. It also features automation enhancements, such as robot-assisted order picking, which enable warehouse workers to focus on higher-productivity tasks; reduce overall labor costs; improve safety and retention; and enable seamless scaling within the same footprint.

“In the e-commerce race, the fastest and most agile win,” says Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash. “This new facility is well positioned to address the growing need for e-commerce distribution from the Midwest region to U.S. retailers and consumers across the U.S. with fast, cost-effective fulfillment and ground services. With three multiclient warehouses now in the Columbus area, we’re ideally situated to serve established and emerging brands that need either centrally located inventory in a single location or multiple distribution points—all with room to scale.”

The new Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash solution addresses brands’ pain points, including the ability to seamlessly scale with growth as well as market fluctuations; maintain real-time control of inventory with advanced order logic automation; and easily integrate with brands’ existing e-commerce sales platforms, which facilitates quick onboarding.

“The technical integration was seamless and straightforward, and the onboarding process was very professional. We saw how much of management’s attention went into it,” says Zvika Alon, co-founder of Edikted, a Gen Z-oriented online fashion brand operating out of the new Columbus facility. “Meeting our deadline was crucial, as well as moving inventory in a way that didn’t cost sales. If we had pushed back a week it would’ve been a disaster for us, so the fact our deadline was met was amazing.”

To support the new distribution center located at 1225 Southgate Pkwy. in Etna, Ohio, Ryder expects to recruit a team of approximately 250 people to fill a variety of positions, including warehouse associates, engineers, leadership and management, and support roles.

Ryder now operates 22 multiclient and dedicated e-commerce facilities across the U.S., with the ability to deliver to 100% of the population within two days and 60% within one day.

Recently, Ryder announced another expansion of its e-commerce fulfillment and multiclient warehousing network with a new, high-tech 678,000-square-foot facility in the Atlanta area. The facility, with easy access to extensive highway and railroad networks, is scheduled for completion later this year.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

