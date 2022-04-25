ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryder Opens Third Multiclient Distribution Center in Columbus—a Key Position in the E-Commerce Race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSelj_0fK5Xajp00
Ryder opens third multiclient omnichannel distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, a key position in the e-commerce race. The facility is part of Ryder's new supply chain offering: Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash, supported by best-in-class technology and a proven operating platform.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces the opening of a third multiclient omnichannel distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, a key region for e-commerce fulfillment. At nearly 440,000 square feet, the facility is the largest Ryder e-commerce distribution center in the Columbus area, and it is the first to open under the company’s new supply chain offering: Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005116/en/

Ryder opens third multiclient omnichannel distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, a key position in the e-commerce race. The facility is part of Ryder’s new supply chain offering: Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash, supported by best-in-class technology and a proven operating platform.

“With the acquisition of Whiplash in January, we gained an enviable e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution with best-in-class technology and a proven operating platform, which will serve as the backbone of this new facility and the cornerstone of Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment solution,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “This latest expansion aligns with our broader strategy to get ever-closer to the end consumer to continually improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment.”

Strategically located in the nation’s fastest-growing large metro area (according to U.S. Census Bureau 2021 figures), Ryder’s new Columbus distribution center provides access to more Americans within 500 miles than any other major inland or coastal port, serving nearly 50% of the U.S. population within a 10-hour truck drive.

The facility features 42 cross-dock positions, 99 trailer spaces, and offers a full range of logistics and value-added services. It also features automation enhancements, such as robot-assisted order picking, which enable warehouse workers to focus on higher-productivity tasks; reduce overall labor costs; improve safety and retention; and enable seamless scaling within the same footprint.

“In the e-commerce race, the fastest and most agile win,” says Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash. “This new facility is well positioned to address the growing need for e-commerce distribution from the Midwest region to U.S. retailers and consumers across the U.S. with fast, cost-effective fulfillment and ground services. With three multiclient warehouses now in the Columbus area, we’re ideally situated to serve established and emerging brands that need either centrally located inventory in a single location or multiple distribution points—all with room to scale.”

The new Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash solution addresses brands’ pain points, including the ability to seamlessly scale with growth as well as market fluctuations; maintain real-time control of inventory with advanced order logic automation; and easily integrate with brands’ existing e-commerce sales platforms, which facilitates quick onboarding.

“The technical integration was seamless and straightforward, and the onboarding process was very professional. We saw how much of management’s attention went into it,” says Zvika Alon, co-founder of Edikted, a Gen Z-oriented online fashion brand operating out of the new Columbus facility. “Meeting our deadline was crucial, as well as moving inventory in a way that didn’t cost sales. If we had pushed back a week it would’ve been a disaster for us, so the fact our deadline was met was amazing.”

To support the new distribution center located at 1225 Southgate Pkwy. in Etna, Ohio, Ryder expects to recruit a team of approximately 250 people to fill a variety of positions, including warehouse associates, engineers, leadership and management, and support roles.

Ryder now operates 22 multiclient and dedicated e-commerce facilities across the U.S., with the ability to deliver to 100% of the population within two days and 60% within one day.

Recently, Ryder announced another expansion of its e-commerce fulfillment and multiclient warehousing network with a new, high-tech 678,000-square-foot facility in the Atlanta area. The facility, with easy access to extensive highway and railroad networks, is scheduled for completion later this year.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-scs

ryder-ecommerce

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005116/en/

CONTACT: Anne Hendricks

amhendricks@ryder.comAmy Federman

afederman@ryder.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL FLEET MANAGEMENT AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TRANSPORT RETAIL TRUCKING RAIL AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Ryder System, Inc.

PUB: 04/25/2022 06:55 AM/DISC: 04/25/2022 06:56 AM

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Amazon Expands Grocery Technology Rollout; Supermarkets Add Online SNAP Acceptance

Amazon is expanding its checkout technology beyond its home city. On Tuesday (April 19), multiple outlets reported that the tech and retail giant has implemented its Amazon One payment technology, by which consumers pay by hovering their palms over a biometric scanning device, at a Whole Foods Market location in Austin, Texas. This move marks the first implementation of the technology at a Whole Foods store outside of Seattle, Washington, where Amazon is headquartered.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Etna Township, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Columbus

This month, Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. In total there were 2,668 billionaires worldwide. Seven of these people live in Ohio but today I wanted to look at the billionaire who lives in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
Footwear News

Former Zappos Exec Jeff Espersen Joins Orva E-commerce Company

Click here to read the full article. Veteran footwear merchant Jeff Espersen has been named EVP and chief merchandising officer at Orva, the New York-based digital retail company. Espersen most recently was GM and chief merchant at Zappos.com, where he spent more than 12 years leading the merchandising team before exiting in early March amid a leadership change at the online giant. In his newly created position at Orva, Espersen is tasked with overseeing the e-commerce platform’s merchandising strategy, primarily for its soft-line businesses including shoes, accessories and clothing. Abe Shalom, president of Orva, said in a statement, “The addition of Jeff in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Online Retail#Ryder System
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine, rival Jim Renacci spar on jobs, education, COVID policy during editorial board meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio—For months, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Renacci has pushed to spar with incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine on a primary debate stage. On Monday, Renacci, a former congressman from Wadsworth, came about as close to his goal as he’s going to get this primary campaign, trading arguments and policy points with DeWine during an online meeting with the editorial board of The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com. DeWine previously turned down an invitation to a debate with his GOP rivals ahead of the May 3 primary.
OHIO STATE
freightwaves.com

Prompt COO: Freight forwarders need to go with digital flow

Between port congestion and geopolitical issues, the state of global shipping seems more uncertain than ever, leaving shippers to strategize in unprecedented waters. In an interview with FreightWaves, Kai Timmermann, the chief operating officer for Prompt, an automation solutions provider for freight forwarders like DSV, Ceva Logistics and Crowley Maritime, describes his outlook on global shipping, the investments that need to be made to fix its operational problems and the solutions currently being proposed.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt sees runway for high demand; small carriers could struggle

J.B. Hunt Transport Services continues to see demand for its services exceed capacity. Management from the company noted moderation in the spot truckload market on a call with analysts Monday night but said that pressure on rates is likely more of a hurdle for smaller carriers not operating under contractual arrangements.
INDUSTRY
WLKY.com

Kroger piloting new belted self-checkout option in Ohio

Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane at more than 40 stores. For now, it'll only be in the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues to feature a touch screen register with a scanner. "Kroger is...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASR To Provide Added Security For Recycling Center

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies committed to enhancing U.S. security operations, continues its market expansion with the announcement of a new client in Missouri. The company has signed a purchase order with a fourth-generation recycling center. The agreement calls for the deployment of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) to patrol the area and provide additional protection for the increasingly valuable metals, including those found in catalytic converters, that pass through the facility.
ELECTRONICS
BoardingArea

Where the Most Trusted Businesses of 12 Industries Are Located in the United States — Including Travel Agencies

When patronizing a company by conducting commerce, a certain amount of trust must be involved — otherwise, customers would be too wary t spend their money. For example, finding articles about frequent travel loyalty programs which have been accused of conducting business in ways which may be considered less than fully ethical is not all that difficult to do…
TRAVEL
Axios

Kroger remains king of Columbus-area grocery stores

Kroger is once again the go-to grocery store for Columbus area shoppers, according to new data from sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide. Why it matters: We've all got to eat. And hungry Ohioans continue to be overwhelmingly loyal to our homegrown grocery chain. What's happening: The Cincinnati-based supermarket dominated the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes permanently after two shootings this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roosters Wings has announced its location on 161/Cleveland Ave. is permanently closed after two separate shootings incidents at the restaurant this year. The restaurant initially closed temporarily on April 13 but have confirmed its permanent closure a little less than two weeks later. Roosters released a statement on its Facebook page. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy