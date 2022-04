Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Travis Demeritte is replacing Heredia in right field and hitting eighth. The Braves placed Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, so Arcia should see an uptick in playing time in the short-term.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO