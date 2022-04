Over the next several months the teams in the SEC and around the country will be cranking up their recruiting efforts. Last year the SEC saw the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs all jockeying for position at the top. Ultimately it was the Aggies that won out with the best recruiting class of all time. Can they repeat their efforts in 2022?

