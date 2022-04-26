ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Memories That Get Stuck In Your Head (For Some Reason)

By jcb9
It's been forever since I regularly posted here, but this idea just popped into my head. Nobody on my Facebook friends list is likely to care, but maybe some of y'all will!. The idea: what random, completely unimportant baseball moments just stick in your head and you still remember...

FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
The Big Lead

Tigers and Twins Forget How to Play Baseball, Create Hilarious Walk-Off Moment

Nearly 12,000 people came out to see the Tigers and Twins duke it out in frigid temperatures on Tuesday night in Minnesota and almost all of them went home happy and delirious thanks to one of the funniest and worst plays professional baseball has facilitated in decades. You may be concerned there's some hyperbole there but as a long-suffering Detroit fan who was watching live as all manner of chaos erupted, I can assure you the vibe was very surreal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

The best baseball players born on April 27

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for April 27:. A scroll over to Hornsby’s Baseball-Reference page reveals a whole lot of bold, meaning he led the league in many statistical categories over the years. Arguably the best right-handed hitter of his era, Hornsby hit over .400 four times over his 23-year career and had a career mark of .358, the highest in NL history, which helped him to a whopping seven batting titles. But he could hit for power, too, leading the Majors in homers twice. He also won two National League MVP Awards, one each with the Cardinals and Cubs. And to top it off, "Rajah" won a World Series title with St. Louis in 1926 and was a Hall of Fame selection in ’42. His 127.3 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference, are ninth-most all time.
BASEBALL
FOX Sports

Is it time for MLB to create an umpire appeal system?

It’s time for a change in Major League Baseball. When it comes to "change," however, baseball doesn’t historically move very quickly. It often takes a while for the sport to adjust and adapt with the times. The time has come, though, for MLB to make some changes when...
MLB
Reggie Sanders
Pinstripe Alley

Major League Baseball has a problem with its baseballs

Amidst the fallout of the botched COVID-19 negotiations, the impending labor strife, the crackdown on pitchers using sticky stuff, and a whole host of other issues, Major League Baseball admitted to using two different balls without the knowledge of coaches or players during the 2021 season. Because of everything else that was going on at the time, this controversy didn’t get as much airplay as it probably would have had there not been so many issues taking up everyone’s attention.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Remembering the firing of Yogi Berra after 16 games

Although they won 91 games, the 1983 Yankees couldn’t do better than third place in the AL East, which led George Steinbrenner to unceremoniously part ways with manager Billy Martin (again) at season’s end. Yankee legend Yogi Berra, who had managed the 1964 Yankees and the 1973 Mets to World Series appearances, took over the 1984 squad but got off to a disappointing 17-23 start. That may not seem like the end of the world, but the problem was that the Yanks were already 18 games out of first place, as the Detroit Tigers won 35 of their first 40 games. In the Pre-Wild card era, such a start effectively ended the season for every other AL East team, so despite the Yankees outplaying the eventual champions from that point on, the season was considered a disappointment.
MLB
