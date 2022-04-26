ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Arby’s worker allegedly threw hot grease on customer

By Nicole Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Arby’s employee was arrested Saturday after throwing hot grease onto a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru.

According to Hueytown police, officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the report of an altercation between an employee and a customer.

First responders arrived to provide medical treatment to the victim that had been doused with hot grease.

The victim, who suffered second-degree burns over a large portion of her body, was transported to UAB Hospital for further treatment.

Shea Denise Peoples, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Her bond was set at $30,000.

HPD confirms that the case is still under investigation.

