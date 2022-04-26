ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral to take place for D-Day veteran

By Rod Minchin
 2 days ago

Mourners will gather to pay their respects for D-Day veteran Harry Billinge as his funeral takes place.

Mr Billinge, who died earlier this month aged 96 after a short illness, was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

He was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and one of only four survivors from his unit. He later fought in Caen and the Falaise pocket in Normandy.

The former Royal Engineer was awarded an MBE after collecting more than £50,000 towards a memorial for the 22,442 service personnel killed on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy.

His family, friends and other veterans are gathering in his hometown on Tuesday in St Austell in Cornwall for his funeral, which is being held at St Paul’s Church in Charlestown.

A guard of honour will line the street outside the church and standard bearers will also attend.

The hour-long service will be led by The Revd Canon Malcolm Bowers, and will include Nicholas Witchell reading the Eulogy.

Singer and TV presenter Aled Jones will sing the hymn Let There Be Peace on Earth.

On the eve of the service, Margot Billinge, one of Mr Billinge’s daughters, spoke of her pride in her father’s life.

“Harry was a very loving husband who always looked after mum. He was steadfast in his love for her,” she said.

“As a dad, he taught us great values: honesty, kindness, generosity and not to judge.

“Dad was always there to guide us. He was always a very charitable man and collected for the Poppy Appeal for over 65 years.

“When he got the brochure about the British Normandy Memorial in the post, he felt compelled to start collecting. In his efforts to raise money for the memorial, he found great peace.

“The original idea was to collect £1 for each of his comrades that died on the beaches – 22,442. But, of course, it amounted to much more than that. It gave him a purpose; meeting with members of the public kept him going.

“In an interview with the BBC a few years ago on Remembrance Sunday, I recall him saying he just wanted to be remembered as ‘a good old sapper who did his best’.

“He also said, ‘I hope I shall live in the hearts of people who won’t forget Harry’.

“Harry wanted future generations to never forget his comrades who fell in Normandy. If members of the public would like to pay their respects to Harry, we ask that they become guardians of the British Normandy Memorial.

“We would very much like the work towards the Memorial and the education centre to continue in Harry’s name.”

Mr Billinge grew up in Petts Wood in Kent but had been in Cornwall for 70 years after being advised to leave London for a better quality of life.

He set up shop as a barber and became president of the local clubs for the Royal British Legion and Royal Engineers.

Mr Billinge is survived by his wife Sheila, daughters Sally and Margot, son Christopher and granddaughters Amy and Claire.

Mr and Mrs Billinge were married for 67 years and were due to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary in August.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Gold Beach#Royal Engineer Commandos#Falaise#Normandy#St Paul S Church
