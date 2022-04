More than three dozen bikers operating “in a reckless manner” contributed to motorcycle crashes that closed Route 22 on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police now say. Four of the roughly 40 riders were hospitalized when five of the bikes crashed while heading east through the Bethlehem area, police said in a news release on Tuesday. It was reported earlier that the injuries varied in severity but were not life-threatening.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO