Columbus, OH

UNC football lands former Ohio State defensive back

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Mack Brown and the UNC football program did enough to impress former Ohio State defensive back Lejond Cavazos over the weekend. They did well enough that they landed a commitment just a few days later.

Cavazos officially committed to North Carolina over Colorado out of the transfer portal on Monday, giving the Tar Heels an addition to their secondary. He made the decision on Monday night, posting a tweet to signify the commitment.

For North Carolina, this is a boost to their secondary which is an area they will have some competition this offseason, creating a need that Cavazos could fill at some point.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back was a four-star recruit that committed to Ohio State as part of the 2020 class. He played two seasons with the Buckeyes but struggled to find a place on the depth chart, which lead to his transfer this Spring.

