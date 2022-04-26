ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Ward Melville Patriots host Brentwood in Childhood Cancer Awareness game

By Bill Landon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven-year-old Jase Rossi from Lake Ronkonkoma has been battling cancer for the last 813 days, according to Ward Melville head coach Joseph Burger, whose team hosted Brentwood in a Childhood Cancer Awareness softball game Saturday morning. Jase along with...

Founder of Bald Eagles of Centerport Facebook group honored

At the April 12th general meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (Centerport) formally recognized Robert Schwartz, founder of the Bald Eagles of Centerport Facebook group. In addition to Bontempi sharing a little bit about Mr. Schwartz’s contributions to the community, he was presented with a proclamation to commemorate such.
CENTERPORT, NY
PIX11

Long Island playground unveils communication device for nonverbal visitors

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, and on Wednesday at Blydenburgh County Park in Hauppauge, Suffolk County officials unveiled a new communication board in the playground picnic area. The board uses pictures and other icons that allow those who are nonverbal to communicate. By pointing to the images, visitors can […]
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Long Island Cares honored with Heart of the Community Award

Jaspan Schlesinger LLP recently presented a Heart of the Community Award to Long Island Cares. Founded by the late Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares, Inc. brings together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure on Long Island and, to the best of our ability, provides for the humanitarian needs of our community. The Agency’s goals are to improve food security for families, sponsor programs that help families achieve self-sufficiency, and educate the general public about the causes and consequences of hunger on Long Island. The Long Island Cares vision is “A Hunger Free Long Island.” Above, David Paseltiner of Jaspan Schlesinger LLP, on left, presents the award to Paul Pachter, CEO, Long Island Cares.
CHARITIES
Kids Korner: April 21 to April 28, 2022

Drop by The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on April 20 to 21, and 23 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to create some fun, ocean-friendly crafts using recycled materials and your imagination! ​Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418. Bird...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Times … dates: April 28 to May 5, 2022

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, the free workshop seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

