Ward Melville Patriots host Brentwood in Childhood Cancer Awareness game

Jaspan Schlesinger LLP recently presented a Heart of the Community Award to Long Island Cares. Founded by the late Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares, Inc. brings together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure on Long Island and, to the best of our ability, provides for the humanitarian needs of our community. The Agency’s goals are to improve food security for families, sponsor programs that help families achieve self-sufficiency, and educate the general public about the causes and consequences of hunger on Long Island. The Long Island Cares vision is “A Hunger Free Long Island.” Above, David Paseltiner of Jaspan Schlesinger LLP, on left, presents the award to Paul Pachter, CEO, Long Island Cares.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO