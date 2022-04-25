ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MEDUZA Speaks at Harvard University: ‘It Was an Honor’

By Jessica Gail
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it isn’t already apparent what a huge talent and success MEDUZA are, take it from one of their latest appearances. The Italian trio were invited to speak at world-renowned Harvard University on Friday before their show in Boston. The Milan-based group made up of Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale and...

www.edmtunes.com

MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
CBS Boston

‘Two Grannies On The Road’ Share Adventures As They Visit Every Massachusetts Community

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two Massachusetts grandmothers are documenting their travels across the state in search of food, fun, and adventure. They want to visit every community in the state. “One of my granddaughters last weekend said, ‘we have to get you on TikTok!’ Then the other granddaughter said no I don’t want to see my grandmother on TikTok,” said Beth Sobiloff of Plymouth. She may not be on TikTok — yet. But Sobiloff is not your average grandma. “So our current goal is to visit every city and town in Massachusetts so we’re 30 down and 321 to go,” said Sobiloff. With a passion...
UPI News

Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000

April 25 (UPI) -- Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend. The three unidentified winners each won $100,000 across three different scratch-off games. The first two winning scratch-off tickets were purchased on Friday. The first one came from a Massachusetts Millionaires Club...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.
MassLive.com

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler dines at another Massachusetts restaurant this week, poses for photos with staff and patrons at ALBA on 53 steakhouse in Hanover

Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
Boston

Mayor Wu on Boston’s COVID thresholds and the school mask mandate

Mayor Wu answered some important COVID-19-related questions on Monday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu answered two pressing questions about how the city is handling COVID-19 Monday on WBUR‘s Radio Boston. In her monthly “Mondays with the Mayor” segment, Tiziana Dearing asked Wu to clarify what the city’s established COVID-19 monitoring...
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
WBUR

Local leaders discuss how to navigate Boston while Black

The inaugural ‘How to Boston While Black’ Summit is kicking off Thursday. Local Black leaders, community members and allies will gather over the course of three days, taking part in workshops and panels that discuss how to best navigate Boston’s professional and cultural landscape as a Black person. The summit is focused specifically on building a thriving Black business network across the region.
