Today's news in 10 minutes

 2 days ago
April 26

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Twitter bans ads contradicting science on climate change

Twitter said Friday that it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. Citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) latest report, the social media giant said that to better serve conversations about the issue, they would work to combat misinformation.
ENVIRONMENT
TheWrap

Why CNN+ Is Shutting Down Just 3 Weeks After It Launched

A rushed launch, low subscriber numbers, and a lack of vision led Warner Bros. Discovery to close down the new streaming service. Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down the newly launched streaming service CNN+ less than a month after it debuted. Several insiders told TheWrap the decision arrived after the new corporate bosses reviewed the product after a rushed launch, low subscriber numbers, and questions over whether it fit the newly merged’s company’s broader streaming vision.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truth Social overtakes Twitter to top US app charts

Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has overtaken Twitter to top the iPhone app charts in the US, according to the latest data.Figures from SensorTower revealed that Truth Social is currently the most downloaded app on iOS devices, while Twitter sits in second.Elon Musk, who succeeded in his bid to take over Twitter on Monday, noted on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s social media platform is “currently beating” both TikTok and Twitter on Apple’s App Store.The former US President announced plans to launch a rival to Twitter after he was thrown off the platform in January 2021 in the wake of the...
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Twitter Makes Most of Its Money From Advertisements — Here's How

Twitter has come a long way since being co-founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006. Now, Elon Musk will buy the social media platform for $44 billion, and the company will go private. One of the reasons Musk purchased the platform is because he believes in freedom of speech and he wants to instill that more into the platform. Millions of Twitter users can only speculate what that means for the platform, and shareholders wonder how that will affect business. How does Twitter make its money?
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Twitter shadow banned ads for HBO's QAnon documentary last year

Many of you might not know this, but HBO released an excellent six-part docuseries last year called Q: Into the Storm that details the rise of QAnon, as well as the external factors that made such a movement possible. As it turns out, the reason you might be unaware of the series’ existence may have little to do with your pop cultural awareness, and more to do with Twitter actively suppressing the show’s advertisements, possibly in a bid to draw attention from the fact that they totally are one of the major reasons the cult rose to prominence in the first place.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to save a video from Twitter

Use these workarounds to download Twitter videos to your device. People can share more than just tweets on Twitter, such as videos and images. The platform has been home to all kinds of content, from breaking on the ground footage from protests and live events to cute videos of pets. Currently, you can’t download Twitter videos within the app. Maybe that will be a new feature Elon Musk will implement. In the meantime, here are a few workarounds to save videos from Twitter and share them with those who don’t have an account.
INTERNET
Primetimer

CNN+ shutting down two days early and won't reach its one-month anniversary

When CNN announced last week that its streaming service was shutting down, it set Saturday, April 30 as the final day. But CNN+ has informed subscribers it will cease streaming on Thursday, April 28. So CNN+, which launched on March 29, won't make it to its one-month anniversary. "The reason for the earlier date likely has to do with refunds," explains Digital Trends' Phil Nickinson. "Monthly subscriptions were about to renew, and it looks like someone figured out that the renewal date actually was going to land before the service shut down. (I managed to sign up on March 28, a day before the official launch. My renewal date was to be April 28.)" Nickinson adds: "Whether CNN+ dies on April 28 or April 30 doesn’t matter at all — it’ll be just as dead. But it just goes to show the dysfunction behind the scenes following the merger of WarnerMedia, which owned CNN, with Discovery, and the executive shake-up that followed."
TV & VIDEOS
