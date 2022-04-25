Today's news in 10 minutes

When CNN announced last week that its streaming service was shutting down, it set Saturday, April 30 as the final day. But CNN+ has informed subscribers it will cease streaming on Thursday, April 28. So CNN+, which launched on March 29, won't make it to its one-month anniversary. "The reason for the earlier date likely has to do with refunds," explains Digital Trends' Phil Nickinson. "Monthly subscriptions were about to renew, and it looks like someone figured out that the renewal date actually was going to land before the service shut down. (I managed to sign up on March 28, a day before the official launch. My renewal date was to be April 28.)" Nickinson adds: "Whether CNN+ dies on April 28 or April 30 doesn’t matter at all — it’ll be just as dead. But it just goes to show the dysfunction behind the scenes following the merger of WarnerMedia, which owned CNN, with Discovery, and the executive shake-up that followed."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO