Two Bay Area police departments investigate potentially connected robberies

Two San Mateo County police departments are investigating a pair of armed robberies that officials believe the same woman committed.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The Foster City Police Department said a city resident told police he was robbed at his Apollo Lane home early Saturday morning. He said a Black woman wearing camo print who was between 30 and 40 years old followed him into his garage as he parked his car, punching and then firing a shot through his driver’s side window while demanding his wallet.

He ultimately complied, and police said officers responded to the man’s home at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday. A similar robbery occurred in Redwood City 25 minutes prior, according to Foster City police.

In both cases, police said a woman wearing camo print used a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine while driving a "Japanese crossover type SUV."

Foster City police are investigating both incidents in an effort to connect them. Anyone with information about one, or both, of the robberies can call the department’s tip line at 650-286-3323.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram