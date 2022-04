We all know it's called the "Mighty Mississippi" for a good reason and it is evident in the stray barges that floated away and slammed into the Savanna-Sabula bridge. The incident closed the bridge for three hours over the weekend but it has since reopened, according to the Carroll County Sheriff. KWQC reports that three people had to be saved as the barges broke away from the tugboats. One barge hit the Savanna-Sabula bridge on the Illinois side before running aground. The bridge was checked for damage before it was reopened. Here are a few pictures taken of the rogue barges:

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO