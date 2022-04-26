SPRING FOOTBALL: '22 Indians adjusting on the fly

VENICE — The rings have yet to arrive. The seniors still have to graduate. But there isn’t time to wait for all of that when it comes to the Venice High football team.

There were plenty of new faces and many familiar ones, too, as the reigning state champion Indians held their first practice of the spring season after school Monday afternoon.

Finding out how all of those pieces fit together won’t happen right away.

“We’ll be a lot better Week 1 in the fall than we will be for the spring game,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It’s going to be a process. Spring is very short, then you have to play a game.

“We’re going to have our hands full with Lakeland for sure.”

Starting with the Dreadnaughts this spring, Venice is set to play one of the most difficult schedules the program has ever assembled.

IMG National opens the fall season Aug. 19, and behemoths such as Miami Northwestern, Naples and St. Frances Academy await in the first month of the regular season alone.

The ever-flexible Venice High offense will especially need time to adjust.

Taking the majority of first-string snaps behind nearly an entirely new offensive line — we see ya, Matthew Peavley — is quarterback Brooks Bentley.

A three-star quarterback according to 247sports, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior currently has offers from USF, UConn, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State.

If all of that change wasn’t enough, the receiving corps will have a reshaped look as well.

Some returners like Keyon Sears and Larry Shannon bring experience to the position, while talented Cardinal Mooney transfers Ryan Matulevich, a wide reciever, and tight end Fin Jones bolster the unit.

“I wanted better competition and more exposure,” said the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Jones minutes after his first practice in green and white.

“It’s very exciting to come here. People call it ‘Tight End High’ because of all of the D-I tight ends who have played here.

“I hope to win a state championship here.”

If Peacock and his staff plan to run their traditional game plan — an up-tempo, spread offense that isn’t shy on passing — the Indians might look a little rusty when they travel to play at Lakeland for their spring game May 19.

“I feel good, but we have a lot of things to work on as a whole,” said rising-senior Keyon Sears, who trailed only Omari Hayes and Jayshon Platt in receptions last season. “We have a lot of new players, so we have to see who fits where.

“I think our receiver corps will be good, though. Even though I’m the only one coming back, everyone else can hold their own.”

There are far less questions on the other side of the ball for Venice.

The Indians should be as destructive as ever up front, with four-star defensive end Damon Wilson II headlining a group that also includes defensive tackles Trenton Kintigh and Collin Adkins — a trio that can each bench 400 pounds.

A pair of starters back in the secondary — four-star Alabama commit Elliot Washington II and Sage Youtzy — will make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

There is some uncertainty at linebacker, with new starters at all four spots, but some of them, like outside linebacker Jack Huber and inside linebacker Dominic Wood, earned plenty of experience last season with the second unit.

Venice will ramp things up from non-contact to padded practices next week, with a little over two weeks to get ready for the Dreadnaughts.

Then, finally, the ’21 Indians will receive their awards and state championship rings at a ceremony open to the public at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

Coach: John Peacock (16th season)

2021 record and finish: 14-1, 8A state champions

New class and district: 4-Suburban, District 14 with Riverview and Sarasota

Graduating seniors: QB Ryan Browne, WR Omari Hayes, WR Jayshon Platt, CB Myles Weston, OL David Raney, OL Zach Allen, OL Riley Cleary, OL Makhete Gueye, TE Austin Bray, LB Martin Ramos, LB Desavion Cassaway, LB Logan Ballard, P Marek Houston, LS Michael Peavley

Unexpected losses: QB Michael Valentino (Charlotte), RB Alvin Johnson III (coach’s decision)

Key returners: DE Damon Wilson II, CB Elliot Washington II, DT Trenton Kintigh, OL Matthew Peavley, S Sage Youtzy, DT Colin Adkins, RB Jamarice Wilder, WR Keyon Sears, WR Larry Shannon, K Kirill Kotov

Key additions: QB Brooks Bentley (Gaither), Ryan Matulevich (Cardinal Mooney), Fin Jones (Cardinal Mooney), Eli Jones (Cardinal Mooney)