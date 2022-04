You might remember back in April of 2020 when it was fashionable to scream “defund the police” that a fatal PIT maneuver involving Arkansas State Police went viral. With only a small clip of the whole chase, countless journalists and social media experts immediately and almost in unison used the incident as proof that police chases are bad and police are bad and you can’t possibly defend either otherwise you’re bad. Thankfully, cooler heads have prevailed since and the movement to defund police has lost most of its steam, although not without doing plenty of damage first. Now we have the full dashcam footage of that fateful PIT maneuver at 109 mph, instead of just a little clip, shedding more light on what happened two years ago.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO