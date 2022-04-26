ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Jersey Proud: Tracy Morgan honors Hackensack nurse for work with brain injury patients

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
A New Jersey health care worker was recognized for her work in helping patients with brain injuries.

Tracey Morgan personally awarded Pamela Ogarek the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing."

Ogarek has worked in the Brain Trauma Unit at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute since 1997.

It's the same place the "30 Rock" actor was treated after his accident on the New Jersey Turnpike put him in a coma.

Ogarek says it meant so much to be appreciated with the honor. She says her job requires patience, but seeing people improve is extraordinary.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

