Jersey Proud: Tracy Morgan honors Hackensack nurse for work with brain injury patients

A New Jersey health care worker was recognized for her work in helping patients with brain injuries.

Tracey Morgan personally awarded Pamela Ogarek the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing."

Ogarek has worked in the Brain Trauma Unit at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute since 1997.

It's the same place the "30 Rock" actor was treated after his accident on the New Jersey Turnpike put him in a coma.

Ogarek says it meant so much to be appreciated with the honor. She says her job requires patience, but seeing people improve is extraordinary.