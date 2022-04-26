ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares launching investigation into NFL’s Commanders

 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general has launched an inquiry into the Washington Commanders following allegations of financial improprieties raised by a congressional committee.

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares disclosed his office’s investigation in a letter to a team lawyer. Miyares called it his “responsibility” to look into the matter while adding that he has not “prejudged” the matter.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform disclosed earlier this month that it found evidence the team engaged in deceptive business practices for more than a decade. The Commanders have been in talks with Virginia lawmakers about a deal to build a new stadium.

