We all like to be clean, we shower, we get haircuts and we wash our cars. Why not buff up our city? Give it a buff! Enter, Clean City Danbury Day. Clean City Day comes straight from Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito's office, and it's right around the corner. The Mayor's office sent out a press release on Monday making the announcement that Clean City Day is Saturday, May 7, 2022.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO