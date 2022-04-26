TN: MAN IN COURT FOR STABBING 5 FAMILY MEMBERS

Related
Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
Juvenile Who Knew Lily Peters Arrested Day After 10-Year-Old's Body Was Found in Wooded Area
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Young dad who was forced to rush his baby son to hospital because he couldn't get an ambulance is CHARGED with driving without a licence
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
TODAY.com
Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
She Says Her Son Died After Smoking Insecticide While He Was Supposed To Be on Suicide Watch. Now She's Suing.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
Internet Blasts Woman Who Tried to Breastfeed Granddaughter and Fired Nanny
"Not only was that so disgusting but she was also starving your child," one user commented.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Security Guard Shot By Ex-boyfriend After She Refused to Go Home With Him
A security guard was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend as she left her place of work at the McArthur Dairy plant in Miami because she refused to go home with him on Friday afternoon.
Washington Examiner
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
CHARGE LAID AFTER 23-YEAR-OLD HOCKEY PLAYER KILLED; FOOTAGE SHOWS ALTERCATION THAT LED TO HIS DEATH
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
BBC
Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Pregnant Mississippi Mom Shot to Death During Night Out with Friends
A mother of two who was shot to death outside a Mississippi club Sunday was pregnant with her third child, according to reports. Jacqueline Brownlee confirmed with WREG-TV that her daughter, 30-year-old Takila Gross, was fatally shot outside Roosevelt's Club. She said the soon-to-be mom of three was out with...
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
MN: REPORT: MPD ENGAGED IN RACIST TACTICS
A new reports finds the Minnesota Police Department treat people of color differently than it treats white people.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0