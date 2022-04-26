ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS President and CEO George Cheeks honored at Rosie's Theater Kids gala

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks honored at gala event

NEW YORK -- There was a special honor Monday for the president and CEO of CBS.

George Cheeks was one of the honorees at Rosie's Theater Kids "Passing It On" gala at Hunter College.

Cheeks is described as a lifelong fan and friend of live theater. He has spoken with young people involved with Rosie's Theater Kids about leadership.

"As he stands in a position of power, he is actively making a positive change in the world. He is working hard in the entertainment industry to make it more equitable," one of Rosie' Theater Kids said in introducing Cheeks.

On Monday night, students returned to the stage for performances celebrating mentorship.

"Look, it's such an exciting night. I'm humbled to be here. I'm just so excited to watch these kids perform. I actually watched them perform, rehearse about a month ago and I was sort of blown away by their talent. So I'm glad they're going to be on a real stage and get a chance to perform for all of us," Cheeks said.

Cheeks credited the young performers for all their artistic efforts.

"Your profound understanding of the urgent need to accelerate our progress towards authentic, inclusive storytelling in all media gives me so much hope," Cheeks said.

The organization, which is named after Rosie O'Donnell, takes about 150 students from across the city and gives them free arts training.

CBS New York

Brittney Johnson makes history in Broadway's "Wicked"

NEW YORK -- For the first time, a woman of color is now playing the lead role of Glinda in "Wicked," one of Broadway's highest grossing musicals.The staged prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" opened at the Gershwin Theatre in 2003.CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with actress Brittney Johnson, who hopes she'll inspire others to believe they can reach for the stars, too.Johnson received a thunderous opening night ovation that just didn't stop, and her first words in the show go far beyond the Emerald City:  "It's good to see me, isn't it?""Seeing you as African-American Glinda, you know, you made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
