ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

President Biden To Speak At Walter Mondale’s Memorial Service In Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5QS8_0fK4zt3H00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden will be in the Twin Cities this weekend to honor man he called a “dear friend and mentor.”

The president is one of several lawmakers who will speak at the service for former Vice President Walter Mondale , who died a year ago at the age of 93. Mondale also served as Minnesota attorney general, a U.S. senator and ambassador to Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDfR6_0fK4zt3H00

President Biden during his March visit to the Duluth-Superior area (credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday’s memorial service will be held at the University of Minnesota.

Biden last visited Minnesota in early March, when he travelled to Duluth-Superior to promote his $1 trillion federal infrastructure law.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
People

Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November

Naomi Biden's White House wedding celebration to longtime love Peter Neal is "still in the planning stages" — but it does have a date: Nov. 19, 2022. "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Minneapolis#Wcco#Getty Images
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liberal Democrats press Biden to ax student debt at rally outside White House

Congressional Democrats addressed a small rally outside the White House grounds on Wednesday calling on President Joe Biden to forgive all federally held student loans through executive action. The rally was organized by student loan activists and members of the NAACP Youth & College division and featured remarks by Vermont...
POTUS
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy