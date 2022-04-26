President Biden To Speak At Walter Mondale’s Memorial Service In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden will be in the Twin Cities this weekend to honor man he called a “dear friend and mentor.”

The president is one of several lawmakers who will speak at the service for former Vice President Walter Mondale , who died a year ago at the age of 93. Mondale also served as Minnesota attorney general, a U.S. senator and ambassador to Japan.

Sunday’s memorial service will be held at the University of Minnesota.

Biden last visited Minnesota in early March, when he travelled to Duluth-Superior to promote his $1 trillion federal infrastructure law.