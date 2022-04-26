ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOhHQ_0fK4z7D000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOWqd_0fK4z7D000
Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story 01:56

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense.

"They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus.

However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save his life, but he died over the weekend.

"He fought for his life in the hospital for a week. He held on for a week and went with Jesus," Kathleen Youngsma, Broadus's mother said.

According to police, Broadus was struck by a car on Beach Boulevard at around 4 a.m. as he walked in traffic lanes, but for people who know the retired Army Ranger, who they describe as bright and driven and who had just accepted a job at Amazon, the story doesn't add up.

"We believe he could have been running from something or if there was an altercation. So, we're just trying to use the phone calls and evidence we have," said Christian Laurent, a friend of Broadus's.

A friend talked to Broadus as he left the popular bar Bungalow and, according to his sister, there were problems.

"It's at 3:15 when he texts his friend another time and tells him he's been jumped twice and has a concussion. We don't know if they still continued going after him after they jumped him a second time. All we know is another hour passes and he gets hit by a car," his sister, Tammy, said.

She also wondered whether her brother's injuries prevented him from safely getting home.

"At this time, the police department doesn't have any calls for service or any sort of reports relating to an altercation taking place in the evening or earlier that morning. However, as part of this ongoing investigation, we are looking into that,' Huntington Beach Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Carey said.

Comments / 11

Impeach them all.
2d ago

There's security cameras all over that Bar / Restaurant even on the outside. You need to get management to play it back before it gets recorded over . Did the car that hit him stop. Did they do a sobriety test on the driver of that car and on your son. Get a hold of the video from the outside security camera that faces the Beach . Lots of Businesses in that area have cameras looking in all directions. The answers are there.

Reply
7
Claudia Mercado
2d ago

regarding the young man that was struck and killed Easter weekend at Huntington Beach...someone knows something!Trust me when I say that.Go to the Bar That. he was at an. d find out who was working that night,who was. waitress or server was ...if there was an altercation there..,trust me someone saw it.Also a reward that would be offered keeping the informant confidential will bring them out of woodwork, but dont wait until its too late, otherwise you will never know what happened.i have a friend who is missing in northern california...reward offered to late too much time has gone by3+ months and I hate to say who kows if Alexis will be found...I have faith in the Lord...thick or thin her family will see her return..gotta have hope and faith without it theres nothing.may the lord embrace your family and know he has your son in his arms...but it is those that ran him down that must be found before they do this to anotherpreying for you and gaining wisdom of who did this.God Bless you an

Reply
6
Claudia Mercado
2d ago

put out flyers begging for information with a reward with pleas to the guilty to please come forward..your son deserves this wrong to be made right...You deserve to also know what was happening the last night of his life...its about them being accountable. for their actions.

Reply
5
Related
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Threat forces Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown

A threat involving a possibly armed suicidal person put Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown Monday morning. The situation unfolded sometime before 9 a.m. at Huntington Beach Civic Center, located in the 2000 block of Main Street. Huntington Beach police reported that the suspect had been "isolated" to a specific area. Police said the person may be armed. A lockdown order at Huntington Beach High School was quickly lifted, Huntington Beach City Hall and police headquarters remained on lockdown until a little before 11:25 a.m., when the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. It's unclear if any weapons were recovered. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was not immediately identified. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash

Two people died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on state Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley before dawn today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands area. The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Hemet woman in a Hyundai Sonata The post Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Vehicle Crash on 5 Freeway [Orange County, CA]

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (April 25, 2022) – Tuesday morning, a vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway involving four vehicles resulted in heavy traffic. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash blocked several lanes and one unidentified person was reportedly injured. Reports indicate that at least four vehicles were...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
West Point, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street [Long Beach, CA]

Pedestrian Pronounced Dead after Traffic Collision on Pepper Tree Lane. Officers responded to the scene on April 13th, around 6:04 a.m., in the area of 7th Street and Pepper Tree Lane. Investigators determined that a 40-year-old Long Beach resident driving a 2008 Mazda 3 hit a male pedestrian outside of...
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Accident#Huntington Beach Police#Irvine Medical Center#Army Ranger#Bungalow
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy