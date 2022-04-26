ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Authorities: 92 Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized In East Bay Bust Was Likely Headed To SF Tenderloin

By Wilson Walker
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZEL4_0fK4z2nN00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It is a massive drug bust, by just about any measure.

Over the weekend the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department announced the seizure of 92 pounds of fentanyl during raids in Oakland and Hayward , and investigators believe those drugs were bound for San Francisco.

It is a massive haul, but even those behind the investigation worry that it won’t put a dent in the drug supply.

Fentanyl seized in a bust in Hayward and Oakland. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

To try to put 92 pounds in a street-level perspective in San Francisco, consider that Tenderloin police have frequently been pulling more than a kilo a week off the street.

Those numbers are up this year, but even at that rate, it would take six or seven months to collect what was just found in Oakland and Hayward.

Authorities said that fentanyl was likely headed here to the streets of the Tenderloin.

“What happens is, Alameda County, here in the East Bay, we are supplying a lot of the fentanyl ends up on the street in San Francisco, which has led to a lot of the problems in that city,” said Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It is a look into the supply chain that is common knowledge on the street. San Francisco’s notorious open-air drug market is largely supplied by distribution centers in the East Bay, usually receiving product from beyond our borders.

“From China, then down through Mexico,” Kelly explained. “Through the cartel trafficking rings, up into the United States.”

Beau Kilmer, Ph.D. of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center said, “I don’t know what the purity is for the powder that was just seized there in Alameda County, but if you look at the seizure data from the product that seems coming across the border from Mexico, it’s maybe, roughly, 10% pure fentanyl.”

Kilmer said the bust is huge, possibly enough to supply 1,000 addicts for one year. It still may not change the market.

“These markets react very quickly,” he explained. “A lot is going to depend on how much product is available at other stash houses. How quickly can you get other product from Mexico.”

And that is one more challenge posed by fentanyl. On top of its potency and low price point, it is very easy to come up with more.

“As opposed to when we talk about cocaine or heroin, where it has to be grown and harvested, fentanyl does not take that long to produce,” Kilmer said, “You can produce a fair amount of it in the course of days or weeks.”

Kelly went on to say, “I would equate it to shutting down a gas station in a city, you’re not going to impact the supply chains that’s in existence out there.”

One person was arrested as part of the raid in Oakland and Hayward. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wanted San Francisco Serial Robbery Suspect Captured In Atlanta Gang Raid

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The alleged member of a San Francisco robbery crew, who fled the Bay Area and has been at large after a series of law enforcement raids in 2020, was tracked to Atlanta this week where he was arrested with three other gang members by FBI agents and Fulton County sheriff deputies, authorities said. San Francisco police said 28-year-old Jamariea Newt was finally in custody and may now also be facing charges in Georgia before his extradition to San Francisco. According to the Fulton County sheriff, an arrest warrant led to a raid of an Atlanta...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Hayward, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead by ‘Multiple Gunmen’ In San Francisco’s Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead by “multiple gunmen” in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries. SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that multiple gunmen were involved. He also asked the public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Tenderloin#Kpix#The Alameda Co
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Solo Crash After Brief CHP Pursuit in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Rosa confirmed that a motorcyclist died in a solo accident early Sunday morning after briefly being pursued by CHP officers for speeding. Sunday morning at approximately 3:10 a.m., CHP officers saw a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 101. The rider exited the freeway at the Baker Avenue offramp. When CHP initiated a traffic stop at Flower Avenue, the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Flower toward Petaluma Hill Road. The officers briefly pursued the motorcycle, but quickly canceled the pursuit due to the high rate...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

The Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy Made a Crucial Error in Messing With Oakland

Everything seemed to be going just peachy for the anti-vaccine trucker convoy’s triumphant return to California—until they went to Oakland. The convoy participants made a crucial error when they decided to protest a local politician (who proposed an abortion bill they oppose) and rolled into the quiet Oakland neighborhood of Rockridge last Friday. As chronicled in a YouTube video by Rise Images, the truckers were flipped off, sworn at, impeded by a man standing in the road, and pelted with eggs.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Kidnapped San Jose Infant Brandon Alexis Cuellar Found; 3 Suspects In Custody

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Kidnapped three-month-old Brandon Alexis Cuellar was located by San Jose police early Tuesday and three suspects were in custody who police said were somehow connected to the child’s family. Those arrested include a masked man seen on surveillance video with a baby carrier and a woman who had been detained hours before as a “person of interest” in the case. San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph said investigators believe they have the male suspect seen on a surveillance video in custody. “We know there is some connection to the family, but we don’t know exactly what that...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy