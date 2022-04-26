ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
39 Hilariously Honest Tweets That Are Maybe A Little Too Relatable

By Mike Spohr
 2 days ago

A good tweet is a good tweet, but the BEST tweets are the ones that make you laugh because of how damn relatable they are.

So, my friends, here are a bunch of tweets that are really, really good at making you laugh and feel seen:

1.

coworker relationships are crazy because we don’t hangout or talk outside of work, but i know you tried to poison your husband once

@ReagansTweets 11:30 PM - 28 Jan 2022

2.

sorry I didn’t text u back I was pretending I didn’t see it and I ended up actually forgetting

@robinugh 08:09 PM - 22 Feb 2021

3.

computer: "save this image as 6606499f1e5c84d7c30.png?"me: "yea”

@harriweinreb 04:15 PM - 26 Sep 2018

4.

2:00pm: Gonna save the other half of this sandwich for later2:06pm: Time to finish that sandwich

@dfarella 07:09 PM - 05 Feb 2019

5.

Yesterday I explained something so bleak to my therapist she asked me if we could pause for a minute so she could think about it. I’m getting close to winning therapy I can feel it in my bones.

@Shaydozer 10:20 PM - 03 Aug 2021
6.

*Movie's 10 second sex scene beginsMy dad who's been missing for 12 years: hey whatcha watchin'

@psybermonkey 02:50 PM - 26 Mar 2018

8.

Y’all ever try to breathe quieter while walking up a hill so bystanders don’t hear you fighting for your life

@deelalz 08:37 PM - 03 Apr 2019

9.

Receptionist at the dentist office will look u dead in the eye and ask if ur available 4 months and 13 days from now

@itsqail 02:40 PM - 16 Jun 2020

10.

millennials are so SPOILED and ENTITLED millennials: is it rude if i ask my employer to pay me

@sistersome 03:30 AM - 07 Nov 2018
11.

just picked up a rubber band that had been in the same spot on my bedroom floor for a month. absolutely incredible to see what i’m capable of when i give it my all

@chunkbardey 05:51 PM - 01 Feb 2021

13.

For my second date with my husband we met in NYC and went to a party and ended up at a McDonald's at 3:00 AM where he reached across the table, grabbed my hands, looked at me adoringly, and said "I hate this. I wanted to go to bed at 9:00. Do not expect this of me again."

@EliMcCann 04:00 PM - 02 Aug 2020

14.

U can taste the spoon more than the ice cream https://t.co/VY5AWDhvHK

@HumoudMosabih 06:42 AM - 02 Apr 2021

15.

I fucking hate grocery store check out screens asking me if I want to donate $20 to end child hunger or whatever. You’re a $10 billion corporation. I’m using a coupon to get 50 cents off a bag of potatos. Why don’t YOU donate $20 to end child hunger

@rebeccawatson 07:16 PM - 03 Nov 2019
16.

actually the class system in america is: - never been to disney- went to disney once or twice- goes to disney annually

@paddypubs 02:18 AM - 23 Jun 2018

17.

I've been alive 20 years and still haven't found the right thing to say when somebody knocks on the door of the public bathroom you're in

@seangallagher96 05:04 PM - 13 Aug 2017

18.

“Business school” sounds so made up. It’s what a kindergartner would say if you asked them where dads go all day

@ZeroSuitCamus 11:20 PM - 10 Sep 2021

20.

we need a 3 day weekend:1 for errands 1 for social activities 1 for staying in bed like we’ve got some Victorian wasting disease

@BrennanCaldwell 08:59 PM - 03 Oct 2021
22.

The airport is a lawless place. 7am? Drink a beer. Tired? Sleep on the floor. Hungry? Chips now cost $17

@alyssalimp 04:05 PM - 23 May 2018

23.

As a tall person I cannot offer to reach something on a high shelf for a stranger, yet if they ask me I must oblige. This is the law of the giants

@MavenofHonor 11:14 PM - 24 Apr 2019

25.

damn some bitch just fell down the stairs in my complex and i went to check on her n all she said was “no i deserve this”

@kikosdreamworld 08:12 AM - 31 Oct 2021
26.

I would do absolutely anything to get 8 hours of sleep, except for going to bed 8 hours before I need to wake up

@perlhack 03:13 AM - 06 Nov 2020

28.

When I was a kid I thought the long vampire fangs were hollow and had holes in the end that they drank blood through like straws

@UweBollocks 04:24 AM - 15 Apr 2022

29.

boys make 3 friends at 16 and decide, yes that's enough socialising for the rest of my life

@_subiiii_ 08:41 PM - 21 Mar 2021
32.

how are unicorns fake but giraffes are real like what’s more believable a horse with a horn or a leopard-moose-camel with a 40 foot neck

@_kylebrownlee 01:40 PM - 14 Jul 2018

33.

Just once, I want the opportunity to dramatically swipe everything off a table to make room for a giant map that I'll use to explain the plan

@asherperlman 10:37 PM - 27 Jun 2020

34.

so did anyone else go through a phase as a kid where u were genuinely concerned ab the bermuda triangle???? 6 y/o me was like bro???? why are we not solving this PROBLEM??

@yrotftw 04:03 PM - 08 Nov 2019

35.

We thought it was our ability to love that made us human, but it turns out it was actually our ability to SELECT EACH IMAGE CONTAINING A BOAT

@kendraffe 10:00 PM - 23 Mar 2021
36.

Humans in sci-fi: Stupid artificial beings LOL. They don't have FEELINGS, so you can treat them like SHITHumans in real life: I put googly eyes on my toaster. His name is James now, and I will protect him with my LIFE

@RonDanChan 12:30 AM - 12 Feb 2020

37.

if anybody break into my house, we will be searching for the valuable things together

@xavierofficials 02:14 PM - 24 Apr 2021

And lastly...

39.

yall wanna talk about generational divides? i dont know anyone under 40 who separates laundry into lights and darks

@zachsilberberg 07:20 PM - 01 Aug 2021

