39 Hilariously Honest Tweets That Are Maybe A Little Too Relatable

Instagram wants you to stop posting funny TikToks to Reels
Insta content aggregators, beware. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that Instagram is going to be making some changes to its platform to benefit creators, like promoting original content over reposts. The main target seems to be Reels, where we’ve all probably seen reposted videos that did well on TikTok and that have just been moved over. So now, IG is going to be giving some extra oomph to original Reels, and burying reposts down in the rankings.
Singer Queen Naija Has Become Twitter’s Most Hated Person
In case you aren't familiar, 26-year-old chart-topping singer Queen Naija is one of the most promising acts in R&B to debut over the past five years. Also in case you're weren't aware, she's one of the most hated people on all of Twitter for doing absolutely nothing.
Digital Trends
Twitter is at risk of losing what makes it special: You
I don’t want Twitter to lose what makes it special. It feels like the one social network I’ve ever truly enjoyed using is about to become very different, and potentially far less meaningful in my life. It makes me sad, and I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one feeling this way.
4 Hysterical Songs About TWITTER, Plus 1 That Sucks
Now that Elon Musk as purchased Twitter everyone is looking for twitter memes and Gifs to post about it. Love the creativity. But lets not forget the music. Yes lots of great songs have been written about Twitter. Some are just HYSTERICAL. One SUCKS!. Here are some of the best...
People can’t believe my slim fiancée would date me & tell us to stop posting on social media – but it makes us money
GEORGE KEYWOOD is often targeted by trolls online and told to get off social media. The British actor, famous for his role playing Craig in People Just Do Nothing, has been told to get off social media by people online because of the content he creates with his partner. George...
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Has A Request For Elon Musk Following $44B Twitter Acquisition
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Gene Simmons Responds to Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase: “Hate Speech Should Not be Part of Free Speech”
Gene Simmons of Kiss and several other musicians are beginning to react to the news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, questioning Musk’s desire for more “free speech” and how it may impact the spread of more hate and misinformation. “Fantastic news, at...
I’m 29 & heavily pregnant with my 9th boy – we’ll have more, we never use contraception & my man is desperate for a girl
A MUM of eight boys has revealed she's expecting again, this time another boy - even though her youngest is just five months old. Yalancia Rosario, 29, from Dallas, Texas, has eight sons: Jamel, 12, Michael Jr, nine, Angelo, eight, Armani, six, Prince, five, Sincere, three, Armani, one, and Gimani, five months.
Sharon Osbourne Goes Off on ‘The View,’ Blasts Double Standard Regarding Whoopi Goldberg
Just a little over two months after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for insensitive remarks about the Holocaust, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the situation. Osbourne also takes aim at the double standards she believes are in the TV industry.
I got a first look at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's new social media platform, and it feels like Facebook circa 2012
Insider got a first look at the pillow CEO's social media platform, which has been more than a year in the making.
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
I’m a mom & people HATE my strict rules for my toddler – especially because I don’t make him share
WHEN a young mom shared the rules she has in place for her toddler son, she expected backlash – especially because she doesn't allow others to give her child sugar and won't force him to share. Thousands of people weighed in on the mom's parenting choices, with some labeling...
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Videos claiming to show a 'real mermaid' have gone so viral that police had to tell viewers they're fake
Footage said to be of a "mermaid" spotted on a beach has been viewed millions of times as videos spread across TikTok and YouTube.
Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
