When LPGA Tour and Solheim Cup player Mina Harigae met her now fiance Travis Kreiter, he was an assistant professional at Superstition Mountain in Gold Canyon, Ariz., where she had just become an honorary member. The first time they played, Mina challenged Travis to a $5 birdie game. Travis went up $20 on the front and never let up. “I liked that he wasn’t even sorry he was beating me so badly,” Mina says. “If I didn’t like him, I would have just paid and left. But he bought me coffee with the cash he won off of me.”

GOLD CANYON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO