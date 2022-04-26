Train Day Coming May 7th

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview spokesman Richard Yeakley about work beginning at the intersection of High and Mobberly streets in Longview. Gilmer 5th graders receive tasty treats from reenactment of German candy bomber drop. Updated: 3 hours ago. Steve Dean of Fox Stephen’s Field Airport in Gilmer spoke...
The new Eagle Scout Inclusive Playground at Spring Lake Park is ready. Now, all that is needed is the ribbon cutting by the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce to make it official. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on Thursday afternoon, April 28 at 4:30 PM. So you might...
The Texarkana Texas farmers market kicks off its season on Saturday in downtown Texarkana in its new location. Here is what the Texarkana Farmer's Market had to say about this change in venue:. The City of Texarkana, TX Farmers’ Market is set to open for the 2022 summer season on...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Champions Committed to Kids will be hosting a unique fundraiser involving crawfish and biking. The 9th Annual Tour de Crawdad will be at the Mother’s Brewery Saturday, April 30. The event will have a Crawdad boil, with beverages, burgers, and music. Registration Fees: Registration thru April 19th: $40.00 (ride, shirt, food & […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Spring Foxfield Races are back after not being able to be held due to the pandemic. The race started in 1978, making this the 43rd event. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be six races starting at 12:30 p.m. The new...
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
Live Music (Free with gate admission) Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1) Parking and Admission are FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekday. Top 10 Rides You Will Find at the State Fair of Louisiana. I've included the adult rides on this list. The State Fair will...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) will host a free bike clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Mayors’ Riverfront Park, 251 Mills Street. This “Bike Rodeo” will teach children biking skills and make sure their bikes and...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
