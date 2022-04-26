ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Train Day Coming May 7th

hopeprescott.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain Day 2020 is coming up May 7th in downtown Hope. Activities...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Bikers can still register for 9th Annual Tour de Crawdad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Champions Committed to Kids will be hosting a unique fundraiser involving crawfish and biking. The 9th Annual Tour de Crawdad will be at the Mother’s Brewery Saturday, April 30. The event will have a Crawdad boil, with beverages, burgers, and music. Registration Fees: Registration thru April 19th: $40.00 (ride, shirt, food & […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFYR-TV

Volunteers prepare for Great American Bike Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
BISMARCK, ND
cbs19news

Spring Foxfield Races return this Saturday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Spring Foxfield Races are back after not being able to be held due to the pandemic. The race started in 1978, making this the 43rd event. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be six races starting at 12:30 p.m. The new...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, AR
K945

Shreveport Spring State Fair Opens Thursday

Live Music (Free with gate admission) Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1) Parking and Admission are FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekday. Top 10 Rides You Will Find at the State Fair of Louisiana. I've included the adult rides on this list. The State Fair will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy