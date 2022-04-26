Police, School Employees Reportedly Smelled Alcohol Before State Rep. Matt Gray’s Arrest

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – New details from Broomfield Police state State Rep. Matt Gray, 41, was picking up his children from school before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Gray was arrested on April 21 on Broadlands Drive .

Employees at the school tell police they called them because Gray was stumbling and smelled of alcohol.

A police report states a responding officer also reported he smelled alcohol on Gray.

After the arrest, Gray tweeted he was not under the influence at the time of his arrest. That tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted.

Gray represents Colorado Congressional District 33, which covers parts of Broomfield and Boulder counties. Gray claims he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest, and says it was related to personal mental health issues.

He reportedly told police he was suffering a panic attack.

The 17th Judicial District Attorneys Office released the following statement:

“Representative Matt Gray previously served as a Deputy District Attorney in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Due to this conflict, District Attorney Brian Mason has recused his office from handling any case that could result from Rep. Gray’s arrest. The 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Jefferson County has agreed to take over prosecutorial responsibilities.”

Republican Minority Leader Rep. Hugh McKean released the following statement: