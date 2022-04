PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Educators in Providence turned to the NBC 10 I-Team, concerned that F grades they gave to students were replaced by I's -- for incomplete. "It was brought to my attention that grades didn't look quite right,” said a veteran high school teacher who asked NBC 10 not to identify her because she fears repercussions for speaking out. "When I looked at my grades and reflected the next day, I noticed the grades were not changed by me."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO