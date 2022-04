Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore announced Thursday that Mondesi was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Mondesi has battled more than his fair share of injuries over his seven-year MLB career, and he hasn't made it far into this season without picking up another serious one. He played in just 35 games last season due to a variety of ailments and will likely appear in no more than 15 this season, as a torn ACL typically takes eight or nine months to recover from. Expect Nicky Lopez to serve as the primary shortstop the rest of the way, with Merrifield moving into second base from right field. Meanwhile, Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares are expected to compete for at-bats at the vacated outfield spot.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO