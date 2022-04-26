Giants' Camilo Doval: Locks down fourth save

Rojas (oblique) played five innings of a game at extended spring training Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas had been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills, but Tuesday's activity was his first game action while recovering from injury. He's scheduled to take Wednesday off before returning to action Thursday. Rojas was seemingly headed for an everyday role at third base when the oblique injury cropped up during spring training. Since then, shortstop Nick Ahmed returned from a shoulder injury and shortstop prospect Geraldo Perdomo has been eased in to third base. If Perdomo remains in the majors to play the hot corner, Rojas could revert to the utility infield role he filled when he first came up in 2019. The Diamondbacks do not plan to use him in the outfield, a nod to the defensive lapses made by several players that have been asked to defend positions at which they are less familiar.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO