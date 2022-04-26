ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Camilo Doval: Locks down fourth save

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Doval struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Monday night against Milwaukee. Doval looked shaky for a moment against his first batter of...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Joey Bart on Giants' bench Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Kevin Padlo in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monday night's game in Milwaukee provided the latest reminder of how significant minor roster moves can ultimately be. Luis Gonzalez, picked up on a waiver claim last August, hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, stunning the Brewers and capping a huge road trip for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Athletics visit the Giants to open 2-game series

LINE: Giants -273, Athletics +225; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics to start a two-game series. San Francisco has a 12-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Rodón's historic start places him among Giants legends

SAN FRANCISCO -- To extend their winning streak to five games and inch back atop the National League West standings, the Giants had to win in a different ballpark, different time zone, and against a different opponent for the third consecutive day. This has been a bizarre stretch, one that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Continues impressive April

Rodon (3-0) registered the win during Tuesday's 8-2 victory over Oakland, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings. Rodon brought his top-tier stuff for the fourth time in as many games this season and cruised to an easy victory following six strong innings. The first-year-Giant has now struck out at least eight batters while allowing no more than one run in all four starts this season and ranks among the league leaders in most major pitching categories, with his 38 strikeouts leading second-place Corbin Burnes by five.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies past error-prone Rockies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory Monday night. Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Curt Casali operating at catcher for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Casali will catch against his intrastate rivals after Joey Bart was left on the bench in San Francisco. In a matchup against right-hander Paul Blackburn, our models project Casali to score 8.8 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cracks first home run

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Hosmer broke the game open for San Diego with his homer off lefty Reiver Sanmartin in the top of the fourth inning, his first long ball of the year. With a .390 average in the early going, Hosmer currently leads baseball in that department, but he had a .457 BABIP entering Tuesday's game and had previously provided very little in terms of extra-base power.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sees game action

Rojas (oblique) played five innings of a game at extended spring training Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas had been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills, but Tuesday's activity was his first game action while recovering from injury. He's scheduled to take Wednesday off before returning to action Thursday. Rojas was seemingly headed for an everyday role at third base when the oblique injury cropped up during spring training. Since then, shortstop Nick Ahmed returned from a shoulder injury and shortstop prospect Geraldo Perdomo has been eased in to third base. If Perdomo remains in the majors to play the hot corner, Rojas could revert to the utility infield role he filled when he first came up in 2019. The Diamondbacks do not plan to use him in the outfield, a nod to the defensive lapses made by several players that have been asked to defend positions at which they are less familiar.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Whiffs five in no-decision

Gonsolin registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Arizona, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in four innings. Gonsolin retired nine of 10 batters faced in the first, second and fourth innings but ran into trouble in the third, when four baserunners and an error led to three runs and a tie game. The damage amounts to the worst start of the season for the 27-year-old, with the one bright side being the five strikeouts in four innings after putting up just eight total in 13 innings entering this start. He's currently slated to pitch again Tuesday against San Francisco.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Homers, drives in four

Flores went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run and RBI in an 8-2 win against the Athletics on Tuesday. Flores opened the scoring with a second-inning double and tacked on a three-run shot during his next at-bat in the third. The long ball was the veteran infielder's second of the season and helped continue an impressive four-game stretch in which Flores has gone 7-for-16 with two walks, two doubles and a home run. His current .283/.333/.467 slash line is in line with his numbers from his first two seasons in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Strong outing behind opener

Junis pitched five scoreless innings against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision. The Giants chose to deploy Junis as the primary pitcher behind opener Sam Long in the contest, but the strategy didn't pay off as Long allowed the game's only run in his inning of work. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing by Junis, who recorded his second straight scoreless outing and has yet to allow a run while posting a 10:1 K:BB through 10 innings this season. It remains to be seen if Junis will continue to work behind an opener moving forward, but he has likely earned further opportunity with the club given his standout pitching thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

