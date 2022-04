In anticipation of the start of summer, the city of Richardson has increased pay scales and incentives for lifeguards. As demand for people to fill the positions is at an all-time high, staff from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department estimated it currently has 20 positions filled of the 80 total lifeguards needed to open its public pools and the aquatics center, according to an April 22 news release. Those staff members are also needed to allow the city to offer summer swim classes, the release states.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO